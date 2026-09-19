Is Gondhal available on OTT? Know when and where to watch India's official Oscars 2027 entry online

Marathi cinema has another film in the international spotlight as Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place in 2027. The film was chosen from 33 submissions considered by the Film Federation of India jury and will compete for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category.

With the Oscar selection putting the film back in focus, many viewers are now looking for details about its OTT release and where they can watch it online.

Is Gondhal available on OTT?

Up to September 19, 2026, the movie titled 'Gondhal' is unavailable for streaming on any of the OTT platforms. Gondhal was released in theatres in November 2025 and will be re-released in India in addition to getting an international release.

So, viewers who are waiting to see the movie selected for the Oscars via streaming on a platform will have to wait for an announcement by the producers of the movie or the streaming platform.

What is Gondhal about?

The movie is set in rural Maharashtra and lasts for 117 minutes. This thriller takes place during one particular night against the backdrop of the traditional Gondhal ceremony. The plot revolves around Suman, a young married woman who is living a suffocating marriage and whose attempts to free herself become increasingly dark.

The Gondhal ceremony, which comprises singing, music, and dancing, is not merely the backdrop but the centre of the plot itself, along with relationships, deception, and human frailty. The film gradually develops into a tense thriller involving manipulation and a murder plot, giving the cultural setting a darker narrative purpose.

Gondhal cast and director

Gondhal has been written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, veteran actor Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music.

Davakhar had previously won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India for Gondhal, adding to the film’s festival recognition.

Gondhal becomes fourth Marathi Oscar entry

Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s official Oscar entry, following Shwaas in 2005, Harishchandrachi Factory in 2009 and Court in 2015. The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. For now, viewers will have to wait for details of Gondhal’s re-release and eventual OTT premiere.

Also Read:

Marathi film Gondhal is India's Oscar 2027 entry; know plot, cast, box office, IMDb rating and more