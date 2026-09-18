India's Got Latent episode 8 panellist revealed; Nawazuddin, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra join Samay Raina

India's Got Latent is set to return with another episode featuring a new panel of guests. Comedian and host Samay Raina has revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal will feature in the upcoming episode of the comedy show.

Samay also announced the release timing for the episode. It will be available today, September 18, at 7 pm on YouTube and Netflix India. The episode brings together names from different corners of the entertainment industry, including actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhuvan Bam join Samay Raina

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s appearance marks a notable addition to the rotating line-up of guests on India’s Got Latent. The actor has worked across Hindi cinema, independent films and international projects and is known for performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Raman Raghav 2.0.

Bhuvan Bam, meanwhile, comes to the show with a strong background in digital entertainment. The creator rose to prominence through his YouTube channel and later expanded into acting, music and web series.

The episode will also feature Mukesh Chhabra, one of the best-known casting directors in the Hindi film industry. Chhabra has been associated with several prominent films and also made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara.

Kaustubh Agarwal completes the panel for the upcoming episode. The combination gives the latest instalment a mix of film, digital entertainment and comedy personalities.

India's Got Latent continues its new season

Netflix has previously brought exclusive India's Got Latent content to its platform, including a special episode featuring Varun Dhawan. The streaming platform announced that the Varun Dhawan episode would be available exclusively on Netflix on September 4.

The latest episode follows the bonus episode featuring Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta and other guests, which was announced earlier this month. That episode formed part of the show's continuing run of additional content and guest combinations.

With Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal now joining Samay Raina, the new episode is expected to bring another mix of film and internet personalities to the India’s Got Latent format.

India’s Got Latent’s new episode will be released today, September 18, at 7 pm on YouTube and Netflix India.

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