IIT Madras backs IIT Bombay professor amid row over Sahil Wakode's death, calls for fair probe

The Faculty Association of IIT Madras has expressed solidarity with Prof Suryanarayana Doolla of IIT Bombay following the death of student Sahil Wakode, while calling for a fair, transparent and time-bound inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement issued on September 21, the faculty body said it was "deeply saddened by the loss of a young student of IIT Bombay" and extended its "heartfelt condolences" to his parents and family. It also said it stood with "his friends, classmates and the wider student community of IIT Bombay".

IIT Madras faculty body backs IIT Bombay professor

The Faculty Association of IIT Madras said it was important that the circumstances surrounding the incident "be examined fairly and through due process".

It said it had taken note of the statement by the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum that Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, as course instructor and invigilator, "acted in accordance with the Senate-approved academic procedures of the institute".

"Faculty members across the IIT system are entrusted with upholding the integrity of examinations," the association said, adding that they "must be able to discharge this responsibility in good faith, following established institutional procedure, without fear of personal vilification".

The IIT Madras faculty body then listed three points it was urging authorities to consider.

Faculty body calls for fair and transparent inquiry

The association urged that "any inquiry into the incident be conducted by the appropriate institutional and legal authorities in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner, with full respect for the dignity of the student and his family".

It also said, "No individual be held responsible, publicly or in the media, before such a process has run its course."

"Premature conclusions, media trials and speculation, including on social media, cause lasting harm to all concerned and do not serve the cause of justice or the memory of the student," it said.

The association further urged that the inquiry examine "whether institutional procedures for handling academic malpractice give students enough support, counselling and safeguards at moments of acute stress, so that such situations are handled with both integrity and compassion".

IIT Madras faculty body urges restraint

The association appealed to "all stakeholders - students, faculty, administration, media and the public" to "show restraint and sensitivity, and to allow the process to establish the facts".

It concluded by saying, "The IIT Madras Faculty Association stands in solidarity with our colleague at IIT Bombay, and equally with the students and families of our institutions, whose wellbeing and trust are the foundation of everything we do."

(Image Source : REPORTER INPUT)IIT Madras' statement on the case.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum had earlier backed Prof Doolla

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum had earlier issued a statement expressing solidarity with Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, saying he was performing his duties as course instructor and invigilator in accordance with the institute's Senate-approved academic policies.

The forum's statement came after students began protesting following Wakode's death and demanded action against Doolla. The professor was the invigilator during the examination in which Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone.

What happened in the IIT Bombay case

Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. IIT Bombay initially said he had allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to an AI platform to seek answers. The institute later apologised for its earlier communication, saying the circumstances surrounding his death remained under investigation.

Wakode's family subsequently alleged caste-based harassment and named Prof Suryanarayana Doolla in their complaint. A police case was registered and the investigation was taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch. IIT Bombay has also temporarily relieved Doolla of his deanship, with the institute saying further action would follow the investigation. The allegations against him have not been established.

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