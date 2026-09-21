BJP dominates Rajasthan mayoral polls, wins 6 of 7; Bikaner sole consolation for Congress

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday further strengthened its position at the grassroot level in Rajasthan after winning the mayoral elections in the municipal corporations in Alwar and Udaipur, while the only consolation for Congress came in Bikaner.

In the Alwar Municipal Corporation, the saffron party had won 28 of the 65 wards, while the Congress bagged 23. However, BJP's Suman Lata Agarwal was elected as the mayor after she received 42 votes in her favour. This came after 13 independents voted in her favour, while the Congress candidate received just 23 votes.

Similarly, BJP's Paras Singhvi was elected as Udaipur's mayor earlier in the day after receiving 55 votes in his favour, while Congress' candidate Poonam Kumar Rathore secured 25 votes. The BJP had won 53 of 80 wards in the recently held local body polls against Congress' 23 wards, while independents had secured victories on three wards.

In the end, Singhvi was comfortably able to seal a victory.

The BJP has also secured the mayor's position in Ajmer after its candidate secured 43 votes, with all 11 independent councillors voting in favour of the party. On the contrary, the Congress candidate received 37 votes.

The saffron party also won the mayor's post in the Pali Municipal Corporation, with its candidate Namita Bubakiya receiving 33 votes, including those of 12 independent councillors.

In Bharatpur and Bhilwara, BJP candidates were elected unopposed. In total, the BJP has won six of the seven mayoral polls that were held on Monday.

Bikaner remains only consolation for Congress

Winning the Bikaner mayoral election was the sole consolation for Congress where party candidate Anil Kalla became the mayor. He received 50 votes in his favour against BJP leader Surender Singh Shekhawat's 30. The Congress had won 42 of the 79 wards of Bikaner in the 2026 local body polls, while the BJP secured 27 wards.

The Congress has repeatedly alleged that the BJP used muscle power to gain an upper hand in the 2026 local body elections in Rajasthan. It has also claimed that Congress councillors were being detained and prevented from voting in some urban local bodies.

"Congress councillors have been held hostage and taken to the forests of Chandigarh, while former MLA Sandeep Yadav was detained by Haryana Police for seven hours," Tikaram Jully, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajasthan Assembly, said earlier in the day. "Stopping, detaining and holding elected councillors using police force is not an election, it is an open attempt to capture the people's mandate."

"This is not an election, but an attempt to capture the mandate using the power of the government. It is an open violation of democratic norms and blatant misuse of government machinery," he alleged.

Neither the BJP, nor the state government has responded to the allegation. The mayoral elections, meanwhile, in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be held on September 25.

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