Dupahiya Season 2 trailer out; Dhadakpur's latest trouble involves a mobile tower, superstition and chaos

The trailer for Dupahiya Season 2 is here, bringing viewers back to the quirky world of Dhadakpur. The returning cast includes Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, joins the cast this season.

Dupahiya Season 2 trailer: What happens in Dhadakpur?

Dhadakpur was once known as India's only crime-free village. But things have clearly changed. The trailer of Dupahiya brings back Banwari and his family as they find themselves caught up in yet another set of problems. This time, a new mobile tower coming up on Banwari's barren land becomes the centre of rumours, superstition and chaos.

Meanwhile, Roshini is busy preparing for her SSC exam, with Amavas by her side. As one problem follows another, the big question is whether Dhadakpur will manage to keep things under control. The new season promises to retain the small-town charm and eccentric humour that made the first season popular, while taking the characters into newer situations.

Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava talk about Dupahiya Season 2

Director Sonam Nair said the response to the first season made the return even more special. He shared, “Dupahiya holds a special place in my heart, and it has been an exciting journey since we brought the first season to viewers. The love our audiences have shown for season one and the fandom built around it have been incredibly encouraging, and I am confident that season two will be received with the same enthusiasm. Prime Video has always supported creators and their passion for telling fresh, authentic, and distinctive stories, and it's been fulfilling to once again collaborate with this cast and crew, who have truly outdone themselves this time around.”

Gajraj Rao, who plays Banwari Jha, said the show's small-town setting is one of the things that makes it relatable to audiences everywhere. “Dupahiya has been one of my favourite projects. What makes the series special is that while the story is set in a small, rooted village, the characters, their relationships and their everyday struggles feel familiar to everyone, whether you are living in a small city, big metro or outside India. Season two promises more chaos, more surprises and, of course, the same warmth and humour that audiences connected with in the first season. I can't wait for everyone to return to Dhadakpur on October 1, when Dupahiya season two premieres on Prime Video," he mentioned.

Renuka Shahane, who returns as Pushplata, also spoke about coming back to the series. “I had a lovely experience with the first season, so returning to Dupahiya as Pushplata was something I looked forward to. What I enjoy about this series is that it finds humour in the most ordinary moments while keeping its characters grounded and real. Season two raises the stakes with fresh challenges, but the beating heart of Dhadakpur, its people and their madness, remains very much intact.”

Sparsh Shrivastava, who plays Bhugol, said the new season allowed him to explore more sides of his character. “Bhugol is different from the roles I have played so far. On the surface, he may seem simple and straightforward, but there is a lot more to him than meets the eye. What I enjoy about playing him is discovering those little nuances and contradictions that make him unpredictable. The new season gave me the opportunity to push those boundaries further, and it has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career.”

When is Dupahiya Season 2 releasing?

Directed by Sonam Nair, the second season of Dupahiya continues from where the first chapter ended. Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani have created and produced the series under Bombay Film Cartel LLP. Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have created and written the show.

Dupahiya Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on October 1, 2026.

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