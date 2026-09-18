Who is Prateik Bhardwaj, mimicry artist who won on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

The much-awaited seventh episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 was released on September 18. The episode features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal alongside host-comedian Samay Raina as panellists. The comedy talent show is known for its unscripted content, funny performances by the contestants and its unique scoring system.

Ever since the episode was released, it has been garnering attention from users. It was released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube. The episode features three contestants. However, one mimicry artist's act became the talk of the internet as he also emerged as the winner. He won the prize money of Rs 1 lakh. Read on to know about the winner of the latest episode.

Who is Prateik Bhardwaj, who won on India's Got Latent 2?

Prateik Bhardwaj is a comedy and entertainment creator who works with voices, mimicry and digital content. His Instagram account, @prateik_bhardwaaj, describes him as "occasionally funny" and "permanently a menace".

He is quite active on Instagram, where he posts videos of his stand-up comedy acts and performances. At the time of writing, he has 16.6K followers.

What happened in India's Got Latent 2 EP 7

In this episode, three contestants made it to the stage. The first performance was by Ritvik Upadhyay, a magician. He performed a magic act and received positive reactions from the judges. However, he did not get a perfect score and could not win. He gave himself a score of 9.5, while the judges’ average score was 9.

The next act was by Aditya and Prerna, who played the violin and flute, respectively. They also failed to get a perfect score and could not win. The duo gave themselves a score of 9, while the judges’ average score was 10. The last performance was by Prateik Bhardwaj, who delivered a mimicry act. He emerged as the winner. The episode also features bonus moments.

When and where to watch Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 EP 7

Viewers can watch India's Got Latent season 2 episode 7 on both YouTube and Netflix. At the time of writing, the episode has crossed over 5.6 million views on YouTube.

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India's Got Latent episode 7 panellists revealed; Nawazuddin, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra join Samay