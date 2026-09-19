You+Me - Against the World ending explained: Alma makes a difficult choice for Vadim

Prime Video's You+Me - Against the World follows Alma Lancaster and Vadim Arcadi, two young students who find themselves drawn to each other while working on a student film. What begins as an uneasy partnership gradually turns into a romance, but Vadim’s troubled past soon catches up with them.

Directed by Manon Gaurin, the 2026 romantic drama stars Vittoria Di Savoia as Alma and Lucas Barski as Vadim. The film is adapted from Emma Green’s literary work Toi+Moi.

Why are Alma and Vadim targeted?

Alma comes from a wealthy family and is expected to study law, although she secretly wants to make films. Vadim, meanwhile, is more complicated. He and his friend Félix are involved in drug dealing and are working for Oscar, a man who does not allow them to simply walk away.

As the relationship between Alma and Vadim starts getting deeper, anonymous threats and videos start appearing. Everything gets worse as Vadim confesses his involvement in drugs. Vadim tells Alma that Oscar controls them, but this makes their relationship more difficult.

Why is Vadim arrested?

In the end, Oscar betrays Vadim and frames him. Drugs are found in Vadim’s car, and he is arrested by the police. Alma doesn’t believe that Vadim is guilty of all this and tries to prove to her dad that Oscar is doing all of this. However, her family wants to protect themselves now. Vadim is eventually released on bail, but he is not allowed to leave the country.

Why does Alma leave Vadim?

The biggest turning point comes when Alma’s father offers her a difficult choice. If she agrees to leave for Paris, train to take over the family firm and stay away from Vadim, he will help Vadim avoid a potentially long prison sentence. Alma agrees, effectively sacrificing their relationship to help him.

Later in the Prime Video film, she leaves Vadim a message explaining that she has made her choice. Instead of ending things because she no longer loves him, she walks away because she believes it is the only way to protect him.

Do Alma and Vadim get a happy ending?

Not exactly. Alma eventually goes to Los Angeles to claim her parents’ inheritance and start a new chapter in her life. Vadim remains in the country because of the restrictions placed on him. Their student film, however, survives. It is credited as You+Me, a film by Alma Lancaster and Vadim Arcadi, giving their relationship a lasting connection even though they are no longer together.

The final message from Alma makes it clear that she still loves Vadim and hopes their paths will cross again. So, You+Me - Against the World does not end with a conventional reunion.

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