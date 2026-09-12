The Revolutionaries ending explained: What happens to Rash Behari Bose and the Ghadar revolt?

Nikkhil Advani's directorial The Revolutionaries, starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah and others, is now streaming on Prime Video. Since its release, the series has been getting attention from audiences, with many curious to know how the story ends.

The eight-episode series follows four young revolutionaries who come together to fight British rule in India. Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose, Rohit Saraf plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri, while Gurfateh Pirzada plays Bagha Jatin.

The Revolutionaries ends with Rash Behari Bose and the other revolutionaries preparing for the Ghadar revolt. However, their plans do not go as expected after the British learn about the uprising in advance. So, what happens to Bose and the others? Does the Ghadar revolt succeed? Here's what happens at the end of the series.

The Revolutionaries ending explained

In Episode 8 of the series, The Revolutionaries, entitled 'Ghadar', the plot opens in Lahore, where it is three months before the revolution. Rash Behari Bose is disappointed at the loss of his dear comrade Bagha Jatin because of his injury. The loss makes Bose disappointed and think of quitting the revolutionary movement altogether.

Sachindra Nath Sanyal convinces Bose by reminding him of the principles of Jatin and his resolve to make India independent. Meanwhile, Pratibha Lahiri learns of how the sepoys are dissatisfied with the rule of the British through her reading of heavily censored letters from their families.

Pratibha realises the chance of recruiting the soldiers to take part in the revolution and goes to Lahore together with Abani to present her findings to Bose. With renewed hope, the revolutionaries begin preparing for the uprising once again. Months of planning and espionage follow, and Bose decides on February 21st as the day for Ghadar Day.

The Revolutionaries: Why does the Ghadar plan fail?

The greatest obstacle that occurs is when their secret plan gets revealed. The British government is already aware of the upcoming revolt. As such, they are prepared for the mutiny and eliminate the element of surprise that Bose and his companions had hoped for.

Thus, the mutiny fails to occur as the revolutionaries wanted it to happen. The entire movement is suppressed before it is able to evolve into the rebellion that the revolutionaries wanted it to be. Sachin is finally captured and imprisoned at Kaala Paani prison. He is finally released and meets Pratibha again, who marries him in 1920.

The Revolutionaries: What does the ending mean?

The story then fast-forwards to demonstrate how the revolutionary spirit continued despite the failure of the 1915 revolt. It is very clear from the ending that although the Ghadar Revolution was unsuccessful, the spirit of revolution did not end there. Their struggle was just one of many other struggles that eventually resulted in India’s freedom.

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