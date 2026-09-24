Xi Jinping lands in Washington as Trump breaks protocol with rare airport welcome for China leader | WATCH

Washington:

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, setting the stage for high-level talks with US President Donald Trump on trade, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, Taiwan and other sensitive issues. The visit, which runs from September 23 to 25, has drawn particular attention even before the formal White House meeting because Trump personally travelled to Joint Base Andrews to receive Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were present at the Maryland military base when Xi's aircraft arrived. The US President greeted the Chinese leader and Peng Liyuan on the tarmac, marking an uncommon protocol gesture for a visiting foreign leader. The White House had announced ahead of the visit that Trump would personally welcome Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, followed by a formal state arrival ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

Trump personally receives Xi at Joint Base Andrews

Trump and Melania reached Joint Base Andrews ahead of Xi's arrival as preparations for the welcome ceremony were put in place. A military honour guard and band were assembled for the occasion, with the airfield prepared for a formal diplomatic reception. Instead of waiting for Xi to arrive at the White House, Trump chose to meet him at the military base itself. Xi stepped out of his aircraft holding the hand of Peng Liyuan before being greeted by Trump and Melania. A 100-foot-long red carpet was laid out near the aircraft for the arrival ceremony, while a military band and honour guard were deployed at the airbase. The ceremony also featured a flypast by two B-1 bomber aircraft. Military personnel from different branches of the US armed forces took part in the elaborate reception, while the national anthems of the two countries were played.

Such airport-level welcomes for foreign leaders have become uncommon in recent decades which made the gesture one of the most notable features of Xi's arrival in Washington. Melania Trump said her husband wanted to personally welcome Xi because "they have a great relationship". The White House has also described the visit as a reciprocal gesture after Xi hosted Trump in Beijing earlier this year.

Xi's first White House state visit in more than a decade

Xi's current trip is his first state visit to Washington in more than 10 years. It also marks the second meeting between Xi and Trump in less than six months and their third in-person meeting following their talks in Busan last October and Trump's visit to Beijing in May. The visit comes at a sensitive point in US-China relations. Although Washington and Beijing have maintained dialogue, disagreements remain over trade, technology, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, critical minerals and other strategic issues. Chinese officials have said the two sides will discuss major bilateral and global questions, with Beijing stressing the importance of dialogue and managing differences.

Trade truce, tariffs and rare earths on agenda

Trade is expected to be one of the central issues during Trump's talks with Xi. The existing US-China tariff truce is due to expire in November, putting its future among the matters likely to receive attention during the discussions. US officials have indicated that Washington is considering tariff reductions on a limited range of non-strategic goods that could benefit both economies. At the same time, the United States has not indicated that it intends to give up its export controls related to strategic materials in exchange for concessions from Beijing. Critical minerals and rare earth supplies are also expected to feature prominently because of their importance to global manufacturing and technology supply chains. Officials have said discussions are already underway on these economic issues, although no final outcome has been predetermined.

AI race adds another major challenge

Artificial intelligence is another major issue expected to dominate the Trump-Xi discussions. The two countries are competing over advanced AI technology while also debating how emerging systems should be monitored and regulated. Officials have discussed possible ideas involving greater communication between the two countries on AI models and oversight of Chinese open-source systems. However, US officials have not publicly outlined a final negotiating position, meaning the discussions could still evolve during the leaders' meetings.

Taiwan, Iran and fentanyl concerns

The leaders are also expected to address geopolitical and security issues beyond trade and technology. Taiwan remains one of the most sensitive subjects in the US-China relationship, while the ongoing conflict involving Iran has also emerged as a broader point of concern in relations between Washington and Beijing. US officials have further said Washington continues to press China over the movement of fentanyl precursor chemicals that eventually reach criminal groups in Mexico. Trump is also expected to raise the cases of Americans imprisoned in China, continuing an issue that has featured in previous discussions between the two governments.

(With inputs from ANI)

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