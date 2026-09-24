Cyclone Arnab crosses Andhra-Odisha coast, 1,500 residents evacuated from Gajapati | What we know so far

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal crossed the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coast. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as it moved inland. Ahead of Cyclone Arnab's landfall, six districts in Odisha have been placed under the red zone: Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Ganjam.

1,500 residents evacuated from Gajapati

As the cyclonic storm moved the Odisha coast, authorities in the state have evacuated around 1,500 residents from Gajapati. Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari said over 1,500 people have already been evacuated and the state government directed the district administration to be very vigilant and ensure that no person is trapped in floodwater.

He said the people living i low lying areas should be shifted as quickly as possible before the arrival of water in their respective villages. He added that medicines like anti-venom medicines are also made available in all the vulnerable areas.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Services has put 380 teams on alert

Amid these developments, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services has put 380 teams on alert with heavy equipment, multi-purpose fire tenders, IGP Dr Umashankar Dash said. The IMD added that the deep depression is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards and is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to the southwest of Kalingapatnam.

Heavy rain lashes southern and coastal Odisha

Because of the deep depression, heavy rain lashed southern and coastal Odisha on Wednesday, prompting authorities to move at least 5,000 people to safety. After the landfall, the intensity of rainfall in Odisha, which is witnessing showers since Tuesday, has increased, with Semiliguda in Koraput district receiving the highest rainfall of 230 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by 161 mm at Jeypore in the same district, an IMD (India Meteorological Department) official said.

More than 16 places in the state have recorded rainfall of more than 10 cm, he said. In view of the deep depression, the state government has also mobilised 33 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to deal with any emerging exigency.

The Odisha government has, meanwhile, ordered the closure of educational institutions and Anganwadi centres in 10 districts. Apart from this, the leaves of government officials have been cancelled and they have been asked to remain in the headquarters in view of the impending situation.

Moreover, all hospitals in vulnerable areas have been instructed to stock adequate emergency medicines, and authorities concerned have been asked to shift pregnant women from low-lying areas to nearby community health centres (CHCs) or Maa Gruhas for their safety.

Also Read:

Cyclone Arnab: ODRAF teams deployed at vulnerable locations in Odisha, vehicular movements restricted