The Love Hypothesis releases on OTT today; when and where to watch Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman's movie

The Love Hypothesis, Prime Video's latest offering, is releasing today, September 23. The film is based on Ali Hazelwood's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. Ever since the announcement, fans of the book have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. Here are the details on when and where you can stream the book.

The Love Hypothesis: When and where to watch and the story

The Love Hypothesis will drop on Prime Video at 12.30 pm. The film follows Olive (Lili Reinhart), a brilliant Ph.D. candidate who is focused on building a career in academia. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she realises that her best friend Ahn (Rachel Marsh) has feelings for Olive's crush, Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay). In an impulsive attempt to convince Ahn that she has moved on, Olive kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman).

What starts as a spontaneous moment soon turns into a fake relationship between Olive and Adam. The two agree to follow a set of rules and boundaries while maintaining the arrangement for their mutual benefit. However, as they spend more time together, their carefully planned act begins to feel increasingly real. Olive is then forced to confront a question she never expected to face: whether love is worth taking a risk for.

The Love Hypothesis: Review

India TV rated The Love Hypothesis with 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "The Love Hypothesis is not going to change the romantic-comedy genre, and it does not need to. Its appeal lies in how comfortably it delivers the things audiences expect from this kind of story.

It is sweet, funny, occasionally steamy and undeniably charming. Reinhart and Bateman make the central relationship work even when the script leans heavily on familiar conventions. Their chemistry gives the film the spark it needs, while Scanlon keeps the tone breezy enough to prevent the predictable plot from becoming tedious.

For fans of Hazelwood’s novel, this is likely to be an enjoyable translation of a much-loved romance. For newcomers, it is a pleasant, easy-going rom-com that may not surprise you but can still make you smile. Sometimes, the hypothesis is not whether you know how the story ends. It is whether the journey there is worth taking. In this case, mostly, it is."

The Love Hypothesis: Cast and crew

The Love Hypothesis is directed by Claire Scanlon and written by Sarah Rothschild. Elizabeth Cantillon serves as the producer, with the film based on Hazelwood's novel. The cast also includes Jaboukie Young-White and Arty Froushan alongside Reinhart, Bateman, Marsh and Duvernay.

Also read:

The Love Hypothesis Movie Review: Charming, cheesy and carried by chemistry