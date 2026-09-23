Dhanush's OM gets postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, skips Diwali release for Suriya's film

The Tamil action drama OM, starring Dhanush, which was scheduled to release on October 16, has now been postponed. Tamil actor-director Dhanush shared the news of the postponement in a social media post. The decision comes as the film was set to clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, while Suriya's film is also eyeing the Diwali release window.

The announcement of the film's postponement comes a day after Dhanush and several members of the OM team received recognition at the National Film Awards.

Dhanush's OM avoids Jailer 2 clash, skips Diwali release for Suriya's Scene

Taking to X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, Dhanush wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges.”

He further added, "Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date."

The note also added, "At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind."

Dhanush concluded his note by assuring fans that the film’s new release date will be announced soon.

OM Chapter 1: All about the film

OM: Chapter 1 (Udhiram - The Blood Wood), previously titled D55, is a Tamil action thriller which features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles. The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios.

It must be noted that OM Chapter 1 marks the return of South superstar Mammootty to Tamil cinema. His last Tamil film was the Peranbu, directed by Ram. The film was released in 2018.

Dhanush's work front

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil heist drama Kara, alongside Mamitha Baiju. He was recently honoured with a Best Actor Special Mention for his performance in the Tamil film Captain Miller. His OM co-star Mammootty was also among this year’s National Award winners. Director Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Director for Amaran, while editor R Kalaivanan received the Best Editing (Feature Film) award for the same film.

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