Babita Singh Reporting trailer is out now; Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti headline Prime Video's thriller

New Delhi:

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Original movie Babita Singh Reporting, giving a glimpse into a murder investigation that gradually becomes deeply personal for its protagonist.

The film stars Nimisha Sajayan as Babita Singh, also known as Baby, a young police officer whose life is disrupted when her childhood friend Bansi, played by Barun Sobti, is murdered.

Nimisha Sajayan plays a police officer investigating her friend's murder

The trailer introduces Baby as she begins investigating Bansi's death. What initially appears to be a straightforward murder case soon leads her towards a series of clues, secrets and unexpected revelations.

As Baby digs deeper into the case, the investigation begins to affect her personal life. The mystery forces her to question people around her while confronting aspects of her own relationships and choices. Anshumaan Pushkar also features in a pivotal role.

What Ambiecka Pandit said about Babita Singh Reporting

Director Ambiecka Pandit described the film as an investigation that gradually opens up questions beyond the central murder. She said the story brings together mystery and emotion while exploring the experiences of women whose concerns and emotions are often dismissed.

The filmmaker also said the film retains the elements of an investigative thriller while examining family relationships and its layered characters.

Nimisha Sajayan on playing Babita Singh

For Nimisha Sajayan, playing Baby was a particularly personal experience. The actor said the character made her reflect on relationships, expectations and the ways people often adjust without recognising it.

Sajayan added that Baby became one of the most meaningful characters she has played and that she is looking forward to audiences discovering the character when the film releases.

Babita Singh Reporting: Cast and makers

Babita Singh Reporting has Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, with Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Ambiecka Pandit has directed the film from a screenplay by Amita Vyas. Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani have produced the movie under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three. Sudip Sharma serves as executive producer.

Babita Singh Reporting release date

Babita Singh Reporting will premiere on Prime Video on August 28. The film will be available in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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