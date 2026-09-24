Nine dead, several injured as moving bus erupts in flames on Yamuna Expressway near Noida airport

Greater Noida:

As many as nine people were dead and several others sustained injuries after a sleeper passenger bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Noida International Airport on Thursday morning. The deceased included eight male and one female. The bus was reportedly carrying around 30 to 40 passengers when the fire broke out. The sudden blaze turned the journey into a desperate fight to escape as thick smoke quickly spread through the bus. Passengers rushed towards the exit, with several people reportedly struggling to get out amid the confusion and panic.

Passenger recalls terrifying moments inside burning bus

A passenger travelling on the bus recalled the frightening moments when the fire was discovered. The passenger said they were asleep when someone suddenly banged on the door and alerted those inside about the blaze. "I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings... I didn't even put on my shoes... I just grabbed my phone and stepped out," she said.

The passenger said the situation became increasingly chaotic as smoke filled the bus. With visibility severely affected, people began pushing one another in an attempt to reach the exit and get out to safety. "It was so smoky that nothing was visible... People were suffocating inside... Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving," she said.

CM Yogi directs officials to ensure treatment of injured

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the families of the deceased and instructed officials to extend all possible assistance to them. He wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, the CMO said.

Rescue operation underway at Yamuna Expressway

Following the incident, investigators and fire tenders reached the spot as emergency teams worked to bring the blaze under control. Efforts are also underway to shift injured passengers to hospital for treatment.

The exact number of casualties and injuries is yet to be established from the information currently available. The precise cause of the fire is also yet to be ascertained. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the sequence of events that led to the bus catching fire.

(Inputs from Rahul Thakur)

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