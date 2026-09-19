Bakaiti 2 trailer is out; Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha return with more chaos, comedy and a financial crisis

The official trailer of Bakaiti 2 has finally been released. Starring Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Aditya Shukla, Tanya Sharma and others, the series is produced by Dice Media and directed by Samar Iqbal.

The two-minute trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the Kataria family as they come together again to navigate new challenges, changing family dynamics, and the wonderfully messy business of being a family.

Bakaiti 2 trailer is out

The new season of Bakaiti promises another entertaining journey with the Kataria family as they navigate the joys, struggles and chaos of everyday life. Sharing the trailer on Thursday, Zee5 wrote, "Bigger Bakaiti awaits when life gets messy and the Katarias realise family comes first. Premieres 25th September (sic)." Watch the official trailer below:

Bakaiti 2: Cast and characters

Apart from the lead actors Rajesh Tailang as Sanjay Kataria and Sheeba Chaddha as Sushma Kataria, the show features Aditya Shukla as Bharat Kataria (Bunty), Tanya Sharma as Naina Kataria (Nonu), Parvinder Jit Singh as Ajay, Poonam Jangra as Alka and Ramesh Rai as Nanaji. Meanwhile, Shashwat Chaturvedi plays Aman, Devishi Madaan plays Ishita, Rtwik Nambiar plays Kevin Joseph, and Abhijeet Chavan plays Pushpendra Tyagi.

Bakaiti 2 director and cast on the new season

Talking about the new season, the director Samar Iqbal said in a statement, "Bakaiti is a world that feels incredibly familiar to me, the kind of family where nobody really says ‘I love you’, but someone will make sure you’ve eaten, interrupt you mid-sentence, or give you advice you absolutely didn’t ask for. That chaos, affection and contradiction is what makes the Katarias so special. For Season 2, my biggest instinct was to get closer. Season 1 observed the Katarias; I wanted Season 2 to breathe with them."

He also added, "We’ve kept the madness and humour intact, but we’re spending more time inside the characters, their relationships, their little heartbreaks and the things they struggle to say. I’m grateful to Hindi Zee 5 for continuing to support stories that are rooted and give a show like Bakaiti the opportunity to come back to audiences. It has been an absolute joy to make, and I’m excited for audiences to come back to the Katarias. There’s more heart, more humour and, obviously, a lot more bakaiti."

Actor Rajesh Tailang said, "Bakaiti has a very special place in our hearts because of the way audiences connected with the Kataria family and their everyday chaos. Coming back for Season 2 feels wonderful, especially knowing how much love the first season received. The new season brings the same warmth, humour and relatability, with the family returning with even more bakaiti. I'm delighted that the trailer is now out and that audiences will get to meet the Katarias again when the season premieres on Hindi Zee 5."

Whereas actress Sheeba Chaddha, who was recently seen in Mirzapur The Movie said, "What makes Bakaiti so much fun is that the chaos comes from situations that are so familiar. With two Kataria families now under one roof, there is naturally a lot more confusion, more arguments and, of course, more bakaiti. At the same time, the show has that warmth which makes you root for this family despite all their madness. It was wonderful to return to this world and these characters, and I’m really happy that the trailer is now out. I can't wait for audiences to see what the Katarias have got themselves into this time and join us on 25th September on Hindi Zee 5".

What is Bakaiti Season 2 about?

The first season of Bakaiti was released on August 1, 2025, with a total of seven episodes. Nearly a year after the events of the first season, the Kataria family enters a new phase filled with more family members, more disagreements and plenty of bakaiti. An unexpected turn of events brings Ajay, Alka and Aman back to Kataria Kutir, bringing both Kataria families under the same roof. What starts as a temporary arrangement soon leads to clashes, old grievances, bruised egos and the everyday disagreements that come with living together as a family.

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