The Love Hypothesis Book vs Movie: 8 major changes in the Prime Video adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's novel

Ali Hazelwood's much-loved novel, The Love Hypothesis, has finally made its way from the page to the screen, with Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman taking on the roles of Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen. The Prime Video film keeps the basic story intact: a PhD student and a famously intimidating professor agree to fake a relationship, only for the arrangement to become something neither of them expected.

For readers who know the 2021 novel well, though, the film does not follow it scene for scene. Some characters are missing altogether, certain revelations arrive much earlier, and the final stretch takes a different route. Here are the biggest changes between The Love Hypothesis book and movie.

1. Holden is missing from the film

One of the most obvious changes is the complete removal of Holden Rodrigues. In the novel, Holden is Adam’s close friend and a Stanford professor. He knows Adam well and becomes an important source of information for Olive as she tries to understand what Adam actually feels about her. He also becomes romantically involved with Malcolm, Olive’s friend.

The film does away with that entire storyline. Holden does not appear, which also means the romance between him and Malcolm is not part of the adaptation. Other characters instead handle some of the information that comes through Holden in the novel.

2. Olive and Adam's connection is revealed earlier

The book keeps one of its more romantic revelations until late in the story. Olive eventually learns that Adam had noticed her much earlier than she realised and that an encounter between them had influenced her decision to pursue graduate studies at Stanford. The film moves this revelation forward. Viewers learn much sooner that Adam and Olive’s connection did not really begin with their fake-dating arrangement.

That changes the way the romance unfolds. In the novel, Olive spends a long time trying to work out whether Adam genuinely likes her. On screen, some of those doubts disappear because the audience gets information that Olive does not have for quite as long.

3. Jeremy's relationship with Olive is different

The history involving Olive, Anh and Jeremy is also streamlined. In the novel, Jeremy is Olive's ex-boyfriend and the reason behind the fake-dating plan is tied to Olive convincing Anh that she has moved on. The film changes some of that dynamic, making Jeremy more of a crush in the story rather than maintaining exactly the same relationship history from the book.

The basic reason for Olive's impulsive kiss with Adam remains intact: she wants Anh to believe that she is no longer interested in Jeremy.

4. The fake-dating story moves faster

The central premise remains remarkably similar, but the film has less time to build the relationship. The novel can spend pages inside Olive’s head as she analyses Adam’s every look and gesture. The film has to communicate much of that through performances, dialogue and visual cues.

Several familiar moments from the book have made it to the screen, including the first kiss, the fake dates, the sunscreen scene and Adam carrying Olive. The intimate Chapter 16 material has also been retained. But some of the smaller, recurring moments from the novel have been left out or condensed. The result is a romance that reaches its major turning points more quickly.

5. Adam's feelings are easier to read

This is less a plot change and more a difference in storytelling. Hazelwood's novel is told closely through Olive’s perspective. Readers are therefore stuck with her uncertainty for much of the story. She repeatedly finds reasons to believe that Adam is only pretending to care about her.

The camera changes that. Adam’s expressions and reactions give viewers access to information Olive does not have. As a result, the question is less about whether Adam has feelings for her and more about when Olive will finally understand what is happening.

6. Tom Benton's storyline has been rewritten

The storyline involving Tom Benton is one of the bigger changes. In the novel, Tom’s behaviour towards Olive leads to a chain of events involving her research, Adam and an accidental recording. The professional consequences play out within the academic world.

The film takes a more public route. Adam confronts Tom, and the confrontation is livestreamed, giving the storyline a much more immediate payoff. The film therefore spends less time on the institutional fallout that the novel has room to explore.

7. Dr Aslan has a different role

Dr Aslan also gets an adjusted role in the film. The character helps keep Olive's scientific career in focus as the story moves towards its conclusion. Rather than making the final conflict solely about Olive and Adam, the film gives Olive’s professional future its own space.

That matters because Olive's ambitions are a significant part of the novel. She is not simply a character waiting for the romance to work out. Her research and future as a scientist are important to who she is. The film condenses much of the academic material but still makes sure her career remains part of the ending.

8. The ending is little different

The final difference is perhaps the one readers will notice most. The novel ends on a more intimate romantic note. Olive and Adam reach an anniversary of the fake kiss and recreate the moment, bringing the story back to where their relationship began.

The film instead jumps two years into the future. Olive is now a professor at Stanford and has established herself professionally. The time jump gives her career a more definite conclusion than the book's ending does.

The change also underlines something the film has been building towards: Olive does not have to choose between her relationship and her scientific career. She gets to have both.

What remains the same?

Despite the changes, the film still follows the central structure of Hazelwood's novel. Olive is a Stanford PhD student, Adam is the intimidating professor she ends up fake-dating, Anh remains an important part of the story and the pretend relationship eventually becomes genuine.

The adaptation has mainly changed the route rather than the destination. Characters have been removed, storylines have been compressed and some revelations have been moved around to fit the demands of a feature film.

For readers going into the Prime Video adaptation expecting every scene from the novel, there will be plenty of differences. But the core Olive and Adam romance remains at the centre of the film.

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The Love Hypothesis Movie Review: Charming, cheesy and carried by chemistry