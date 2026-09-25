Exclusive: Pratik Gandhi on Ghamasaan, playing a layered police officer and finding a new side of himself

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film brings together Arshad Warsi as the formidable Maharaj and Pratik Gandhi as Aditya, a fearless officer determined to go beyond the call of duty. Marking Tigmanshu Dhulia’s return to directing a Hindi heartland story, Ghamasaan blends raw storytelling, complex characters and an intense cat-and-mouse pursuit, offering a gripping take on a world that goes beyond conventional heroes and villains.

For an actor, every character is an opportunity to step into a new world, explore a different shade of their craft and leave behind a performance that audiences remember. While some characters become milestones in an actor’s career, each role marks a part of the journey, shaping how they are perceived while also becoming part of their artistic identity. The hope is not simply to play a character, but to make it distinctive enough to stay with the audience long after the story ends.

For Pratik Gandhi, who has been embraced for memorable characters across genres, Ghamasaan offers another such opportunity with Aditya, a layered and determined police officer. The role allows him to explore a side of himself that audiences have not seen before.

Speaking about the same, Pratik Gandhi said, "I enjoy it when people know me by the characters I have played. Earlier, it was Harshad, and then with Madgaon Express, people started associating me with that character as well. As an actor, that is what you hope for: that your work creates a character that stays with the audience and becomes memorable in its own way. I have always believed that every character allows you to reveal a different side of yourself as an actor, and that is what makes this profession exciting."

He further added, "Hopefully, with Ghamasaan, people will see me differently and connect with Aditya in a new way. He is a character with his own complexities, his own shades, and a very different energy from what I have played before. If audiences walk away remembering Aditya and the world he belongs to, then I would feel that I have done my job."

For the unversed, Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan stars Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav. The crime thriller premiered directly on ZEE5 on September 11, 2026, after screenings at several film festivals.

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Ghamasaan Movie Review: Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi shine in Tigmanshu Dhulia's uneven crime drama