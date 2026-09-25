Delhi HC directs Meta to remove morphed picture of woman with PM Modi, issues notice to Dipke and CJP leaders

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Meta platforms to immediately remove morphed content involving a woman's picture that was posted on social media alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Justice Girish Kathpalia observed that the matter presented an extraordinary situation, as it involved not only a woman but also the country's prime minister. The court further remarked that if the Delhi Police was not sensitive to the issue, the court would ensure that it became sensitive.

The high court also issued notices to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh on a petition filed by the woman. The woman has alleged that the leaders circulated her morphed picture with the Prime Minister.

Notice issued to CJP leaders

The woman who went to court stated that the AI-generated images, showing her next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, started to circulate online. She demands the court of law wipe off all the AI-generated photos to be removed from various social media platforms (owned by Meta) and all the existing websites.

She has named CJP activists Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh as the respondents behind the act. Currently, these are her allegations, though nothing has been proven yet (by the time of writing).

The Delhi Police have already filed an FIR at the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi, using sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Court asks for a response from Delhi Police

PTI reported that Justice Girish Kathpalia observed it as an extraordinary position in which the matter is not of one woman but also of the country's prime minister. And in case the Delhi Police is not sensitive about it, the court will further ensure to make it sensitive, he further noted.

Furthermore, the high \court has sent a notice to the Delhi Police, telling them to submit a status report in two weeks. In the meantime, the court has ordered police protection for the woman. This is not the first time courts have tackled AI-morphed images spreading online – takedown orders like this one have become more common these days.

With this HC order, Meta has to remove all alleged AI-morphed images and any web links identified in the woman's petition within a day. And cases like these show how hard it is for people to get manipulated and need to pull down the AI-generated content that is misleading – especially when it spreads across multiple platforms.

The court has also sent notices to Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh. Delhi Police need to submit their status report in two weeks, and the court will check in on the case again on October 14.

ALSO READ:

Meta admits mistake, commits to report child abuse content to Indian law enforcement: Sources

Meta agrees to report child abuse cases to law enforcement as Centre tightens online safety measures

Meta Muse AI Agent to browse web, book travel and work on tasks for you: Know how