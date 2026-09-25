The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 promo out; Drishyam: The Conclusion cast brings the fun | Watch

The wait for the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is almost over. Netflix has released the first promo of the new season, and it features the cast of Drishyam: The Conclusion. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat are seen with Kapil Sharma in the promo. The trio will be making an appearance on the show ahead of the release of their upcoming film.

The promo gives a glimpse of the usual banter between Kapil and his guests, with the Drishyam cast joining in on the fun. The episode also brings the franchise back into focus just days before the third film arrives in theatres.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 premiere date

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on September 26 at 8 pm. New episodes will stream every Saturday. Kapil Sharma is returning with his familiar comedy gang, including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be part of the new season.

The show is returning after a six-month gap and will run through the festive season. Netflix has announced the new season under its Hasi Ka Tyo-haha-har theme, with celebrity guests and the show's regular comedy format making a comeback.

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran promote Drishyam: The Conclusion

The first episode comes at an interesting time for the Drishyam franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Shriya Saran reprises her role as his wife Nandini. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the third instalment in a new role.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third instalment of the Hindi franchise and is set to release in theatres on **October 2, 2026**. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant reprising their roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new additions to the cast. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Produced by Panorama Studios and presented by Star Studio18, the film is backed by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Unlike the first two Hindi films, which were adaptations of the Malayalam Drishyam films, the third part has an original story.

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Ajay Devgn, Shriya and Jaideep Ahlawat bring Drishyam: The Conclusion to The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5