Ranveer Singh cutely says 'thank you' to paps after first appearance since welcoming second child with Deepika

Ranveer Singh made his first appearance after welcoming his second child with Deepika Padukone. The actor looked dapper in all white at the premiere of his close friends Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra's Hunkkaar: The Roar. The actor thanked fans for congratulating him on embracing parenthood for the second time.

Ranveer Singh makes first appearance after becoming a father

Ranveer Singh greeted fans with joy and thanked them after they congratulated the star. He also greeted paps with joy and clicked selfies and photos with them. Take a look:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Ranveer Singh at Hunkkaar premiere

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second child

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19, coinciding with Radha Ashtami. The happy news came a day after the couple was spotted visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. Soon after the announcement, fans and celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Deepika shared a picture of the baby's footprint on Instagram and added an evil eye emoji to the caption. The post featured a note that read, “Welcome Baby Girl. 19|9|2026 Dua, Deepika and Ranveer.”

The couple's friends and industry colleagues were quick to congratulate them. Kriti Sanon wrote, “Awww!! Congratulations you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!” Shreya Ghoshal and Dhanashree also sent their wishes, with Dhanashree writing, “Congratulations, God bless.” Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and several others reacted to the announcement by liking the post.

What's on Ranveer Singh's work front?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise features Ranveer Singh in the lead, with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles. The first instalment hit theatres in December 2025, followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in March 2026.

The franchise performed strongly at the box office. The first film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge also emerged as a major commercial success. Together, the two films have taken their combined worldwide earnings beyond Rs 3,000 crore.

Next, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Pralay. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.

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