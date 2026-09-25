'Secret understanding among DMK, AIADMK, BJP': CM Joseph Vijay at Tamil Nadu bypoll campaign

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched a scathing attack on the DMK and AIADMK during his campaign for the bypoll constituency - Madurantakam. CM Vijay alleged that there is a "secret understanding, collusion" among DMK, AIADMK, BJP and asked people to vote for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) against the evil force.

'What was the deal, Tamil Nadu is asking...'

"What was the deal, Tamil Nadu is asking. Stalin sir, open your mouth, joining hands with you the AIADMK is also not opening its mouth; should there be a collusion even in this issue, will you not open your mouth by having an understanding even in this matter," he asked, as reported by news agency PTI.

Vijay accused the DMK of corruption and charged it with colluding with the AIADMK even in the horrendous case of abuse of girls by granite baron R Veeramani. The CM alleged that the industrialist was abusing children for so many years. Though a complaint had been lodged during the previous DMK regime, the entire crime and its history was buried.

Vijay said he tolerated even when they spoke bad about his own mother. But when they spoke in an obscene manner about "my sisters and mothers in Tamil Nadu," he could not accept it.

Tamil Nadu CM launches expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme

The Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay earlier launched the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme at the Government Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. Vijay interacted with schoolchildren during the launch and distributed breakfast to the students. He also ate breakfast with the children and later visited classrooms, where he interacted with students.

15.30 lakh additional students to benefit

According to officials, around 15.30 lakh additional students will benefit from the expanded breakfast programme. These students are studying in Classes 6 to 8 across 15,454 government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu. The expansion will therefore extend the morning meal support to a significantly larger section of school students across the state.

The breakfast programme is aimed at providing nutritional support to schoolchildren and addressing classroom hunger. The state government has also highlighted the scheme's role in improving attendance and helping students concentrate on their studies.

Rs 217.63 crore additional allocation

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated an additional Rs 217.63 crore for the expansion of the scheme during the current financial year. With this additional allocation, the total budget for the programme has increased to Rs 724 crore.

The scheme was earlier known as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. It has now been rechristened the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme in honour of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Kamaraj played a significant role in expanding access to school education and strengthening the state's school meal initiatives.

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CM Vijay serves and eats breakfast with students, Tamil Nadu expands free morning meal scheme | WATCH