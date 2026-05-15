NEET-UG 2026 re-exam date announced: NTA to hold examination on June 21, read official notification

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday officially announced the revised date for the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 following the cancellation of the earlier exam amid the paper leak controversy. The NTA, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.

Key updates on NEET registration, admit card

As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. NEET admit card is available for download on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, once released.