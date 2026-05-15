Petrol Diesel price today: Check new rates in your city after Rs 3/litre increase

New Delhi:

With crude oil prices staying well above USD 100 per barrel for several days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday. The hike comes days after Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are collectively losing around Rs 1,000 crore every day. Also, the increase in petrol and diesel prices comes 16 days after the Assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Petrol price was hiked to Rs 97.77 per litre from Rs 94.77 in the national capital. Diesel now costs Rs 90.67 per litre, up from Rs 87.67 previously.

Govt reduced excise duty

To cushion consumers from rising global prices, the government, on March 27, reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each. However, private fuel retailers had already increased pump prices.

Nayara Energy, the country's largest private fuel retailer, raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 in March, while Shell increased petrol prices by Rs 7.41 and diesel by Rs 25 per litre from April 1. In Bengaluru, Shell sells petrol at Rs 119.85 per litre and diesel at Rs 123.52.

Fuel prices were last hiked in 2022

Prices have remained frozen since April 2022, with a one-off reduction of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel in March 2024, just before the Lok Sabha elections. Rates were last hiked in April 2022.

Petrol Prices Today Across Major Cities

City Petrol Price (Rs/Litre) Hike (Rs/Litre) New Delhi 97.77 3 Mumbai 106.64 3.1 Kolkata 108.74 3.29 Chennai 103.9 3.1 Gurgaon 98.29 2.99 Noida 98.04 3.3 Bengaluru 106.17 3.21 Bhubaneswar 104.57 3.6 Chandigarh 97.27 2.97 Hyderabad 110.89 3.39 Jaipur 108.19 3.16 Lucknow 97.58 2.85 Patna 108.55 3.01 Thiruvananthapuram 110.75 3.37

Diesel Prices Today Across Major Cities

City Diesel Price (Rs/Litre) Hike (Rs/Litre) New Delhi 90.67 3 Mumbai 93.14 3.11 Kolkata 95.13 3.11 Chennai 95.47 3.08 Gurgaon 90.77 3 Noida 91.31 3.5 Bengaluru 94.1 3.11 Bhubaneswar 96.11 3.56 Chandigarh 85.25 2.8 Hyderabad 98.96 3.26 Jaipur 93.43 2.94 Lucknow 90.87 3.01 Patna 94.63 2.85 Thiruvananthapuram 99.63 3.37

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