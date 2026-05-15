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PM Modi UAE visit LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi departs for UAE as five-nation tour begins today

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a five-nation tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15 to 20. The visit aims to strengthen India's ties in trade, technology, energy and green growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Abu Dhabi today as he began his five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, which includes visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The week-long diplomatic outreach is aimed at strengthening India's partnerships in areas such as trade, technology, energy security, innovation and green growth, while further enhancing New Delhi's engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.

PM Modi will begin his itinerary in the UAE on May 15, where he is scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry of External Affairs said discussions would centre on energy cooperation, investment, trade and key regional developments of shared interest.

Ahead of the visit, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations described the tour as happening at a "crucial juncture" and said it is likely to inject new momentum into India's trade and investment ties with both regions. The body added that the high-level interactions are expected to create fresh opportunities for Indian exporters in engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics and digital trade.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on PM Modi's five-nation visit.

Live updates :PM Modi 5-nation visit

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  • 9:29 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Netherlands leg to focus on semiconductors and innovation

    During his May 15-17 visit to the Netherlands, PM Modi will meet Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Discussions will revolve around semiconductors, green hydrogen, water management, defence cooperation and cutting-edge innovation. The two nations aim to expand technological collaboration.

     

  • 9:28 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi's visit set to deepen India-Europe ties

    The five-nation tour is expected to significantly enhance India's strategic presence in Europe and the Gulf. With major focus areas including trade, technology, climate action and supply chain resilience, the visit comes at a pivotal time. New partnerships and agreements are anticipated across multiple sectors.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    UAE minister calls PM Modi a 'true treasure'

    UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy praised PM Modi as a "true treasure" for the Emirates’ leadership and people. She said the relationship is ready to scale "new mountaintops" in technology and trade. She noted that regular high-level exchanges have strengthened the partnership.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi heads first to UAE for high-level dialogue

    The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his engagements in Abu Dhabi, where he will meet the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As per details, talks will centre on energy cooperation, trade expansion and regional issues. The UAE remains one of India’s largest trading partners and a major investment source

  • 9:22 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What's agenda of PM Modi's visit?

    The government said PM Modi's visit focuses on strengthening cooperation in areas like energy security, innovation, clean tech and digital trade. With global economic shifts underway, India is looking to solidify itself as a reliable partner for sustainable growth. Top-level talks are expected to open new pathways for collaboration.

     

  • 9:21 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi begins key five-nation diplomacy push

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken off for Abu Dhabi to start his packed five-nation tour from May 15 to 20. The visit spans the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The tour aims at advancing India’s strategic and economic partnerships across Europe and the Gulf.

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