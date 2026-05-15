PM Modi UAE visit LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi departs for UAE as five-nation tour begins today

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Abu Dhabi today as he began his five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, which includes visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. The week-long diplomatic outreach is aimed at strengthening India's partnerships in areas such as trade, technology, energy security, innovation and green growth, while further enhancing New Delhi's engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.

PM Modi will begin his itinerary in the UAE on May 15, where he is scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry of External Affairs said discussions would centre on energy cooperation, investment, trade and key regional developments of shared interest.

Ahead of the visit, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations described the tour as happening at a "crucial juncture" and said it is likely to inject new momentum into India's trade and investment ties with both regions. The body added that the high-level interactions are expected to create fresh opportunities for Indian exporters in engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics and digital trade.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on PM Modi's five-nation visit.