NEET UG 2026 cancelled over paper leak allegations; Centre orders CBI probe

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled NEET UG exam 2026 over allegations of paper leak.The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3.

The Centre has ordered CBI probe into the following matter. "In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it," NTA in a post on X mentioned.

On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately, it added.

NEET 2026 paper leak row

NEET UG 2026 was held on Sunday, May 3 and reports of possible paper leak has surfaced from Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has launched a detailed investigation into claims of NEET paper leak.

As per reports, the Rajasthan SOG found a handwritten suggestion paper whose 120 questions matched with the actual NEET paper. The investigators found around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions matched with the actual NEET paper.

NEET result date 2026

NEET UG result 2026 is likely to be announced in June. Following the previous year's trends, candidates can expect NEET result by June 15, around 40 days from the NEET exam date (May 3). Last year, NEET result was announced on June 14, the exam held on May 4. NEET result will be available on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, once released.

Also Read : NEET UG 2026 paper leaked? Here's what we know so far