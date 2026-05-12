NEET UG 2026 paper leaked? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 was held on Sunday, May 3 and reports of possible paper leak has surfaced from Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has launched a detailed investigation into claims of NEET paper leak.

As per reports, the Rajasthan SOG found a handwritten suggestion paper whose 120 questions matched with the actual NEET paper. The investigators found around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions matched with the actual NEET paper.

NTA's response

The National Testing Agency, NTA in a post on X mentioned that the agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan SOG in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. "On the late evening of 7 May 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. The action subsequently undertaken by the law enforcement agencies, including the detentions reported in the media over recent days, is the result of their professional and timely work. NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort, and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required," read the NTA post.

To the candidates of NEET (UG) 2026 and their families: the effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona-fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued. NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage, it added.

NEET result date 2026

NEET UG result 2026 is likely to be announced in June. Following the previous year's trends, candidates can expect NEET result by June 15, around 40 days from the NEET exam date (May 3). Last year, NEET result was announced on June 14, the exam held on May 4. NEET result will be available on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, once released.