NEET paper analysis 2026: How was NEET paper? check answer key, result date

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 was held on Sunday, May 3. As per the students, the difficulty level of the paper was moderate, Physics analysed as tough, followed by Chemistry and Biology.

The candidates can also check scores through unofficial answer key available on various portals. To check scores, candidates need to download unofficial answer key from portals. Visit the portals having NEET answer key and click on NEET unofficial answer key PDF link. NEET unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit alternative portals having NEET answer key

Click on NEET unofficial answer key pdf link

NEET unofficial answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET unofficial answer key pdf and take a print out.

NEET answer key 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in: How to download

NEET answer key 2026 will be released next week, by May 8. The students can check and download NEET answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET answer key pdf link. NEET answer key pdf will be available for download, save NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to raise objections on NEET answer key PDF

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET result date 2026

NEET result 2026 is likely to be out in June. The candidates can check and download NEET UG scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in.