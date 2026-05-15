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NEET UG re-exam 2026 date Live: 'NEET to be held in computer-based mode from next year,' says Pradhan

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Date Live Updates: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that NEET will be held in computer-based mode from next year. For NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21, NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the minister said.

Re-NEET is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21.
Re-NEET is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that NEET will be held in computer-based mode from next year. For NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21, NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the minister said. Candidates can choose their own exam centre and fifteen minutes will provided extra to NEET aspirants appearing for re-exam, he added. 

 

CBI has intensified its investigation into the money trail linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, with the probe agency finding that the students were allegedly charged Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for access to the leaked question paper, said sources. According to sources, the NEET-UG question paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, who was reportedly acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal.  

Meanwhile, the medical body - FAIMA has urged the Supreme Court to direct restructuring or replacement of NTA with a robust and autonomous system to conduct NEET-UG, citing a "direct assault" on the fundamental rights of over 22.7 lakh students through recurring paper leaks.  

Live updates :NEET UG re-exam 2026 date Live Updates

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  • 11:13 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET to be held in computer-based mode from next

    NEET will be held in computer-based mode from next year, said education minister. NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21. 

  • 11:09 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Candidates can opt their own exam centre: Dharmendra Pradhan

    For NEET re-exam, candidates will be provided an opportunity to choose their own exam centre, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. 

  • 11:05 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET re-exam 2026 admit card to be issued by June 14: Dharmendra Pradhan

    NEET re-exam 2026 admit card will be issued by June 14, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21. 

  • 11:03 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    No application fees required on NEET re-exam: Dharmendra Pradhan

    No application fees required for NEET re-exam, said Dharmendra Pradhan. NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the minister said. 

  • 10:58 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Dharmendra Pradhan is briefing media

    Dharmendra Pradhan is briefing media on NEET. The education minister said, "there will be zero tolerance on mal practices." NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21. 

  • 10:48 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Do I need to download admit card again?

    The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media, read the NTA's post on X.   

  • 10:32 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET helpline numbers

    Candidates may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in for updates on NEET exam 2026.   

  • 10:23 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBI probes money trail in NEET-UG paper leak

    CBI has intensified its investigation into the money trail linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, with the probe agency finding that the students were allegedly charged Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for access to the leaked question paper, said sources. 

    According to sources, the NEET-UG question paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, who was reportedly acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal. 

  • 10:23 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Plea in SC seeks NTA revamp or replacement

    A medical body has urged the Supreme Court to direct restructuring or replacement of NTA with a robust and autonomous system to conduct NEET-UG, citing a "direct assault" on the fundamental rights of over 22.7 lakh students through recurring paper leaks.

    The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has sought a direction to appoint a high-powered monitoring committee until a fresh body is formally constituted to oversee the re-examination.  

  • 10:23 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Re-NEET admit card when?

    The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. NEET admit card is available for download on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, once released. NEET UG re-exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21. 

  • 10:22 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET UG re-exam registration

    As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned. 

  • 10:21 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET UG re-exam date 2026

    NEET UG) re-exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21, NTA in an official post on X mentioned. NEET UG 2026 earlier held on May 3 was cancelled due to alleged paper leak which is now being investigated by probe agency - CBI.  

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