NEET UG re-exam 2026 date Live: 'NEET to be held in computer-based mode from next year,' says Pradhan

New Delhi:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that NEET will be held in computer-based mode from next year. For NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21, NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the minister said. Candidates can choose their own exam centre and fifteen minutes will provided extra to NEET aspirants appearing for re-exam, he added.

CBI has intensified its investigation into the money trail linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, with the probe agency finding that the students were allegedly charged Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for access to the leaked question paper, said sources. According to sources, the NEET-UG question paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, who was reportedly acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal.

Meanwhile, the medical body - FAIMA has urged the Supreme Court to direct restructuring or replacement of NTA with a robust and autonomous system to conduct NEET-UG, citing a "direct assault" on the fundamental rights of over 22.7 lakh students through recurring paper leaks.