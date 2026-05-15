NEET's shift to computer-based mode to 15-minute extra: 5 big announcements by Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that NEET will be held in computer-based mode from next year. For the NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21, the NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the minister said. Candidates can choose their own exam centre and fifteen extra minutes will be provided to NEET aspirants appearing for the re-exam, he added.

NEET to be held in computer-based test mode

The NEET will be held in computer-based mode from next year, said the education minister.

Candidates can opt for their own exam centre

For the NEET re-exam, candidates will be provided an opportunity to choose their own exam centre, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

NEET re-exam 2026 admit card to be issued by June 14

The NEET re-exam 2026 admit card will be issued by June 14, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. The NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21.

15-minutes extra in NEET re-exam

Candidates appearing for the NEET re-exam will get 15 minutes extra.

No application fees required on NEET re-exam

No application fees are required for the NEET re-exam, said Dharmendra Pradhan. The NEET admit card will be issued by June 14, the minister said.

Do I need to download the admit card again?

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for the re-exam. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media, read the NTA's post on X.

Should I have to apply for the NEET re-exam 2026 again?

As per NTA, no fresh registration is required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources, NTA mentioned in a post on X.

NEET helpline numbers

Candidates may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in for updates on the NEET exam 2026.

For details on NEET 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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