CBSE 10th, 12th private exam registration 2026 begins at cbseacademic.nic.in; know how to apply online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 private exam registration 2026 has started, the candidates can apply for CBSE 10th and 12th private exams on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. The last date to submit application form is October 23, the candidates can apply till October 30 with late fee. As per CBSE, Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in the months of February/ March/ April 2027.

How to apply for CBSE 10th, 12th private exams 2026

The students can apply for CBSE 10th, 12th private exams 2026 on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. To apply for CBSE 10th and 12th private exams 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in and click on CBSE 10th, 12th private exams application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save CBSE 10th, 12th private exams application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in Click on CBSE 10th, 12th private exam application process link Fill application form and upload required documents Pay application fee and click on submit Save CBSE 10th, 12th private exams application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th private exam registration fees

The Class 10 candidates have to pay Rs 320 per subject, while candidates in other other countries have to pay rs 2,200 per subject.

CBSE 12th private exam registration fees

For Class 12 students, the exam fee is Rs 320 per subject, while abroad students need to pay Rs 2,200 per subject.

Who can apply?

Students who have been declared essential repeat in the result of the 2026 exam.

Students who have been placed in compartment in board's main exam in 2026 if not declared pass after the first chance.

Students who have been declared Fail/Essential repeat in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Passed out students of 2026 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.

Passed out students of 2026 who wish to appear in an additional subject.

Female students who are bonafied residents of NCT of Delhi and have qualified class 10 or equivalent exam from a recognized Board in 2026 or earlier. This scheme is available only for 2026 exam.

Candidates with special needs who are bonafide residents of the NCT Delhi and have qualified class 10 or equivalent exam from any recognized board or earlier on producing reasonable evidence of having difficulty attending normal instructions.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th private exams 2026, please visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

Also Read:

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 this month? Direct link to download