CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 soon, where to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 is likely to be released this month. Last year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 was released on October 30, so candidates can expect Class 10 and 12 exam schedule by month-end. CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027

The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th private exam registration 2026 underway

CBSE Class 10 and 12 private exam registration 2026 is underway, the candidates can apply for CBSE 10th and 12th private exams on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. The last date to submit application form is October 23, the candidates can apply till October 30 with late fee. As per CBSE, Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in the months of February/ March/ April 2027.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th, 12th private exam application process link

Fill application form and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save CBSE 10th, 12th private exams application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper released

CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample paper has already been released, the students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.

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CBSE 10th, 12th private exam registration 2026 begins at cbseacademic.nic.in; know how to apply online