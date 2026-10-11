'Don't breach peace for 1 year': The condition for Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was released on Sunday, nearly 24 hours after he was picked by Delhi Police upon his arrival in the national capital for protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Along with him, CJP's co-convenor Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Das were also released.

The trio, who were placed under preventive arrest, were released by a special executive magistrate (SEM) only on a condition that they would not participate in an activity that breaches the "peace and tranquillity" in the country for next one year.

"Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026," the Delhi Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

"A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court," it added.

The CJP, which has welcomed the release of its leaders, will address a media briefing later in the day. The briefing will be conducted by social media outfit's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde, whom Dipke had passed the baton of carrying the movement forward on Saturday.

CJP's fresh Jantar Mantar protest

The CJP had called a protest on Saturday, calling for the resignation of Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, they were denied permission to hold the agitation at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, which cited law and order situation.

Before the agitation even started, Delhi was turned into a fortress and many were detained. This included several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan. However, all of them were released by the night.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, a critic of the government who stays abroad, was also detained, but was released on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

The mass detentions caused a row, with opposition leaders criticising the government and calling for everyone's release. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at INDIA bloc leaders and said Saturday's agitation failed and called it a victory of democracy, while also warning of action against those who fuel unrest in the country.

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