CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 soon; sample papers released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample paper for Class 10 and 12 exams 2027. The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.
How to download CBSE 10th and 12th sample papers
The students can follow these steps to check and download CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.
How to download CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027
Meanwhile, CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 is likely to be released this week. Last year, CBSE 10th and 12th tentative date sheet was released on September 24, with the final exam schedule got released on October 30.
The candidates can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 on the website - cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam date 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.
CBSE 10th Phase One Date sheet 2026
- February 17- Maths Standard, Basic
- February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.
- February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
- February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
- February 23- French
- February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana
- February 25- Science
- February 26- Home Science
- February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu
- March 2- Hindi
- March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
- March 5- Painting
- March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
- March 7- Social Science
- March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.
CBSE 12th exam dates 2026
- February 20- Physics
- February 21- Business Studies, Administration
- February 23- Psychology
- February 26- Geography
- February 28- Chemistry
- March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
- March 12- English core, elective
- March 14- Home Science
- March 16- Hindi Elective, Core
- March 18- Economics
- March 20- Marketing
- March 23- Political Science
- March 27- Biology
- March 28- Accountancy
- March 30- History
- April 4- Sociology.
For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.
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NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in shortly; know how to download