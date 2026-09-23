ICAI CA January Intermediate, Foundation exam dates 2027 OUT; check schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the dates for CA Foundation and Intermediate Exam 2027. The CA Inter exam is scheduled to be held from January 2 to 12, while Foundation exam from January 3 to 9, 2027. The candidates can check and download CA January Intermediate, Foundation exam schedule on the official website - icai.org.

How to download CA January Intermediate, Foundation exam schedule 2027 PDF

To download CA January Intermediate, Foundation exam schedule 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - icai.org and click on CA date sheet 2027 PDF link. ICAI CA January Intermediate, Foundation exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CA January Intermediate, Foundation date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icai.org

Click on CA January Intermediate, Foundation exam schedule 2027 PDF

CA Intermediate, Foundation date sheet 2027 PDF will be available for download

Save CA Intermediate, Foundation date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Inter Exam Dates 2027

Group I - January 2, 4 and 6, 2027 Group II - January 8, 10 and 12, 2027.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Dates 2027

Foundation - January 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2027.

The CA Intermediate is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, Foundation for paper one and two will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, for paper 3 and 4, it is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to download CA January Intermediate, Foundation hall ticket 2027

The ICAI CA January Intermediate, Foundation hall ticket 2027 is likely to be released a week before the exam. The CA January Intermediate, Foundation hall ticket once released, the candidates can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website - icai.org.

Visit the official website - icai.org Click on CA January Intermediate, Foundation admit card PDF link Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth ICAI CA January Intermediate, Foundation admit card PDF will be available for download Save CA January Intermediate, Foundation hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on CA January Intermediate, Foundation exam 2027, please visit the official website - icai.org.

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