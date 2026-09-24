Roshibina Devi clinches silver in wushu; Satnam Singh, Salman Khan win rowing bronze at Asian Games

India started their day on a strong note at the Asian Games on Thursday, winning two early medals. Roshibina Devi won the silver medal after losing to China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the final of the women's Sanda Wushu 60kg category, while Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls event.

Roshibina Devi bags second consecutive wushu silver

Shrugging off the controversy surrounding her inclusion in India's Asian Games squad, star Wushu athlete Roshibina ensured the country returned with a medal by winning silver in the women's 60kg Sanda event. Roshibina had lost to young Divyanshi Choudhary in the selection trials but was later included in the team after her rival suffered an injury.

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both her rounds by a 0-5 scoreline to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0.

It is the 25-year-old's third Asian Games medal, having won a bronze in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang and a silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. Roshibina becomes the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games.

Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, including a victory over 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam. On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to book her place in the title clash.

Satnam-Salman duo wins rowing bronze

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won the bronze medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Games after clocking 6:13.25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course.

The Indian pair remained in second place until the 1,500-metre mark before slipping to third in the final 500 metres. China’s Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a time of 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver in 6:10.49.

The Indian duo finished 3.88 seconds behind the gold medallists.

Satnam had previously won a bronze medal in the men's quadruple sculls event at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Earlier, India narrowly missed out on another rowing medal when Balraj Panwar finished fourth in the men's single sculls final, clocking 6:54.80. Panwar stayed in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks but slipped to fourth in the final 500m. China's Deng Zhiwei won the gold medal, finishing in 6:38.98, while Panwar was 15.82 seconds behind the winner.

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