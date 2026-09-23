Schools in Odisha to remain closed tomorrow due to Cyclone Arnab; check district-wise list

Bhubaneswar:

Authorities in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have stepped up their preparedness for adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Arnab. Schools and Anganwadi centres in several districts of Odisha - Nabarangpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Khurda and Malkangiri have been ordered to remain closed on Thursday, September 24.

The school holiday has been announced for students, while teachers and staff members are required to continue reporting to their educational institutions. Meanwhile, schools in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh were closed on Wednesday, September 23. Till now, school holiday is not announced for any district in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Arnab: Check state-wise schools closure list

Odisha - Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri will remain closed from September 23 to 25. Educational institutions in Khordha, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Bolangir will remain shut on September 23 and 24, while institutions in Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Kalahandi were closed on September 23.

Andhra Pradesh - Schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain opened on Thursday, September 24.

How is Odisha preparing for Cyclone Arnab landfall? Over 5,000 people evacuated

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for Koraput from September 23 to the morning of September 25, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the district on September 23 and 24. In view of the weather forecast, the Koraput district administration has announced a series of precautionary measures. Government officials and employees have been directed to remain at the district headquarters and not leave without prior permission until September 25.

The district administration has intensified preparations to deal with the possibility of flooding and landslides. Water levels in four dams are being closely monitored as part of the precautionary measures. The administration has also decided to stock essential relief supplies, including flattened rice (chuda), jaggery and medicines, in low-lying areas to meet emergency needs.

Akshay Sunil Agarwal, Collector of landslide-prone Gajapati district in southern Odisha, said around 5,000 people, including pregnant women and elderly residents, have been shifted to cyclone shelters and temporary relief camps as a precautionary measure. Cooked food is being provided to those taking shelter there.

Also Read:

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 when? Check tentative dates