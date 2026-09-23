NEET PG answer key 2026 likely this week at nbe.edu.in; how to download and raise objections

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) answer key 2026 can be expected this week, by September 27, as per reports. The candidates can check and download NEET PG answer key on the official website - nbe.edu.in. NEET PG was held on August 30, while re-exam conducted on September 5.

How to download NEET PG answer key 2026

The candidates need to follow these steps to download NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in. To download NEET PG answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG answer key PDF link. NEET PG answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in Click on NEET PG answer key PDF link NEET PG answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen Save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on NEET PG answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on NEET PG answer key. Here are the steps to follow -

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in Click on NEET PG answer key objection window link Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers and supporting document PDF Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

When will NEET PG result 2026 be out?

NEET PG result 2026 is expected by September 30, the candidates can check and download NEET PG scorecard on the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download NEET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG scorecard PDF link. Now, enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF link

NEET PG toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen.

Save NEET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET PG 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

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