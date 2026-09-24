Another Jamui like incident in Bihar, minor girl harassed on roadside in Samastipur; video goes viral

Samastipur:

A disturbing incident of alleged harassment of a minor girl has surfaced in Bihar's Samastipur, days after a similar case in Jamui triggered widespread concern across the country. A video showing a group of youths allegedly misbehaving with the girl in public has gone viral on social media which prompted the police to take action. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to officials.

The incident reportedly took place at the embankment bypass road in Jagatsinghpur village under the Karpurigram police station area of Samastipur. The video emerged on social media and showed the girl being surrounded and allegedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour and abusive remarks.

Minor boy beaten before girl allegedly harassed

According to the information, a minor boy and girl had reached the embankment on a motorcycle and were talking when a group of youths allegedly surrounded them. The boy was allegedly beaten by the youths, following which he fled the spot. The girl was then allegedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour by the group. The viral footage shows the girl repeatedly objecting to the youths' conduct. The youths allegedly questioned her about her address several times. When the girl said that she would call her brother, the group allegedly used abusive and inappropriate language against her brother as well. The incident was reportedly recorded on a mobile phone by someone present at the spot and the footage was subsequently circulated widely on social media.

Video shows alleged inappropriate touching

The viral video purportedly shows one of the youths touching the girl inappropriately and making objectionable remarks. The girl can be seen resisting and objecting to the behaviour. However, the authenticity of the video, the complete circumstances surrounding the incident and the identities and individual roles of everyone seen in it are subject to police investigation.

Four arrested after video goes viral

The video brought the incident to the attention of the Samastipur police, following which an investigation was launched. Police teams worked to identify the people seen in the footage. Four men have been arrested in connection with the case, and they are being questioned as part of the investigation. They have been identified as Rahul Kumar (19), Awadhesh Paswan (46), Vikas Sharma (32), and Rambabu Sahni (38).

Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh said that the police took cognisance of the viral video and directed the local police station to register an FIR. The police have said that action will be taken against those found responsible.

(Image Source : BIHAR POLICE)A press release by the Bihar Police.

Samastipur incident comes amid Jamui controversy

The Samastipur case has surfaced at a time when another incident involving the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar's Jamui has sparked debate over so-called "moral policing" and the treatment of women and girls in public spaces. A recent report on the Jamui case said police had arrested three people and launched a search for others allegedly linked to the incident.

(Inputs from Sunil Kumar)

Also Read:

Jamui like incident in Odisha, couple stopped on road and assaulted by villagers; video goes viral