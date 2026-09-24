NTA debars Latur coaching centre owner's son from NEET-UG exam for 2 years in paper leak case

Latur:

In a big development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday debarred the son of Latur-based coaching centre owner and paper leak case accused Shivraj Motegaonkar from appearing for the NEET-UG examination for two years. Notably, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this year's NEET-UG paper leak case and is currently in judicial custody.

His son Aditya Motegaonkar's result for the exam conducted earlier this year has been withheld and he has also been declared ineligible to appear for the NEET-UG 2027, as per the NTA communication on September 19.

Shivraj Motegaonkar paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from PV Kulkarni: CBI

As per the updates from the CBI, Shivraj Motegaonkar allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the NTA panel that set the questions for the examination.

Notably, his son attended Kulkarni's coaching classes where the questions were provided, the agency alleged. Soon after conducting the NEET-UG retest on June 21, the NTA put Aditya Motegaonkar's result on hold and sought his explanation over the alleged irregularities.

However, in his response, he denied having adopted any unfair means during the examination and contended that the notice issued to him related to the alleged irregularities in the May 3 examination and questioned why his result in the subsequent retest had been withheld.

NTA had on May 12 cancelled the NEET-UG exam

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants. The NTA had on May 12 cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for admissions in medical courses following allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.

Last month, the CBI submitted its final report before the designated fast-track court in Delhi dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

In another development, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday held that the percentage of disability recorded in a valid disability certificate issued by the competent authority cannot be reassessed or altered by a medical assessment board constituted by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The Lucknow bench of the High Court in its order stated that the role of the NMC medical assessment board is limited to determining whether a candidate is capable of pursuing and completing the MBBS course with reasonable accommodation and assistive devices, and does not extend to redetermining the percentage of disability certified by the competent authority.

The Allahabad High Court also held that a valid disability certificate issued by the competent authority under sections 56 and 57 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act remains binding on all concerned authorities unless it is set aside by a competent judicial or statutory forum.

With inputs from PTI

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