Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals heat up as Italy face China today; watch Live on VETO OTT

New Delhi:

The quarter-final action in the ongoing Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup, one of the biggest and most prestigious team competitions in women's tennis, is currently underway. Spain and the Czech Republic (Czechia) have already secured their places in the semi-finals, while the third quarter-final is underway and the fourth one will be played later in the day. The third quarter-final is ongoing between Ukraine and Belgium, while the fourth quarter-final is scheduled to feature Italy and Spain at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in China on Thursday (September 24). Tennis fans are eagerly awaiting both matches, with the third and fourth quarter-finals set to be streamed live for viewers in India on VETO OTT, which holds the Billie Jean King Cup streaming rights in India.

Thrilling contests expected in third and fourth quarter-finals

The winner of the third quarter-final and the winner of the fourth quarter-final will face each other in the second semi-final of the Billie Jean King Cup. Both quarter-finals are expected to produce plenty of excitement for tennis fans. Talking about the Ukraine vs Belgium clash, Ukraine's Elina Mikhailovna Svitolina is in action for her team. Meanwhile, in the quarter-final between Italy and China, Italy have the upper hand in their head-to-head record, leading 3-0. The Italian team will therefore look to maintain its unbeaten record against China.

It is to be noted here that the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup is the 63rd edition of the tournament. Italy is the two-time defending champion, having defeated the United States 2–0 in the previous final. The tournament features eight nations competing in a direct knockout format to be crowned the world champions of women's tennis.

When and where can you watch the live action?

The third and fourth quarter-final matches of the Billie Jean King Cup on September 24 will be available to watch for free on the VETO OTT App on smartphones and smart TVs. Fans can catch the live streaming of both matches on VETO OTT. The third quarter-final between Ukraine and Belgium began at 7:30 AM IST, while the fourth quarter-final between Italy and Spain will get underway at 2:30 PM IST on September 24.

Also Read: VETO expands live sports portfolio, secures exclusive OTT rights for Billie Jean King Cup 2026