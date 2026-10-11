Obstructing officials, assault on cops: Delhi Police registers over 20 FIRs on CJP's October 10 protest

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has registered more than 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to hold protests in the national capital, with cases involving alleged violations of law and order, obstruction of government work and attacks on police personnel. The registrations come as extraordinary security arrangements remain in place across Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday, October 11, after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that it would continue its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel are set to be deployed across the national capital amid the possibility of fresh demonstrations. The CJP has announced another protest at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed gathering and detained a large number of protesters on Saturday as part of an extensive operation to prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar. Security has since been tightened at sensitive locations, including Delhi's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other transit hubs.

Over 120 CAPF companies deployed across Delhi

More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to assist Delhi Police in managing the security situation. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground. Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation. Security has been tightened at the national capital's borders, while vehicle checks and verification at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas have been intensified. Police are also monitoring social media platforms to identify attempts to mobilise protesters.

The police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with security personnel. Commuters have been advised to check official announcements before travelling, as traffic restrictions and diversions may be introduced depending on the situation.

Traffic restrictions likely in New Delhi and Central Delhi

Ahead of Sunday's planned demonstration, Delhi Traffic Police warned of possible traffic disruptions across New Delhi and Central Delhi. Diversions may come into effect from 6 am, depending on ground conditions. Commuters travelling towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid non-essential travel through affected areas.

The CJP has said its campaign for electoral transparency will continue across multiple states until its demands are addressed. Meanwhile, Delhi Police is maintaining heightened security across the capital to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order as the situation develops.

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