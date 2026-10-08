'Study smart, practice better': How to prepare for CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2027

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams 2027 is likely to be held from February, in 2026, CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams held from February 17 to April 10. The students who are preparing for CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2027 must follow these preparation tips by Akshay Tyagi, Physics Faculty, PhysicsWallah.

Focus on understanding, not just memorising

Before trying to remember an answer, make sure you understand the concept behind it. Ask yourself whether you can explain it in your own words or apply it to a different question. This is particularly important for subjects where concepts can be tested in indirect ways.

For CBSE students, NCERT textbooks should remain an important part of preparation. Read the chapters carefully and pay attention to examples, diagrams, tables and explanations. Additional notes and study material can help, but they should complement rather than replace the core textbook.

Practice what you learn

A useful study routine follows a simple cycle of understanding, practising, checking and revision. Once you have studied a topic, solve questions based on it. Gradually move to previous-year questions, sample papers and competency-based questions. This helps you understand how a concept can be tested rather than simply remembering a particular answer.

Previous-year papers are especially useful for becoming familiar with the examination pattern and identifying areas that need more attention. Try to understand why you got a question wrong instead of simply checking the correct answer.

Keep track of your mistakes

A small mistake notebook can make revision much more effective. Note down concepts you repeatedly get wrong, calculation errors, questions you misunderstood or points you tend to forget. Revisiting these mistakes before a test or exam can be more useful than going through the entire syllabus again.

As the exams get closer, practise complete papers under timed conditions. Once you finish, analyse your performance. Look at where you lost marks, which questions took too long and whether there were avoidable errors. This will gradually improve both speed and accuracy.

Make revision and routine a priority

Do not leave revision until the last few days. Revisit important topics regularly so that they remain fresh. Give more time to subjects or chapters that you find difficult, while continuing to revise areas you are already comfortable with. Just as important, take care of yourself during preparation. Proper sleep, regular meals, short breaks and some physical activity can help you stay focused. Limiting distractions, particularly during study sessions, can also make a noticeable difference.

Most importantly, do not compare your preparation with someone else's. Everyone has a different pace and starting point. Focus on whether you are understanding more, making fewer mistakes and becoming more confident with practice. Ultimately, board exam preparation is not about being perfect every day. It is about showing up consistently and making steady progress. Plan well, understand your concepts, practise regularly, learn from your mistakes and revise more than once. By the time you enter the examination hall, that consistency can make all the difference.

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CBSE 10th, 12th private exam registration 2026 begins at cbseacademic.nic.in; know how to apply online