NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 for October session OUT; check exam dates

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams 2026. As per the NIOS 10th and 12th date sheet released, Class 10 and 12 exams will begin on October 22. NIOS 10th and 12th exams will be held in two shifts; from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download NIOS 10 and 12th date sheet 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 on the official website - nios.ac.in, once released. To download NIOS 10th, 12th exam schedule 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - nios.ac.in and click on Class 10 and 12 exam schedule PDF link. NIOS 10th, 12th exam schedule PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nios.ac.in

Click on NIOS 10 and 12th date sheet 2026 PDF link

NIOS 10 and 12th exam schedule PDF will be available for download

Save NIOS 10 and 12th exam schedule PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2026

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2026 will be available for download on the official website - nios.ac.in. To download, NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - nios.ac.in and click on 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nios.ac.in

Click on NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NIOS 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NIOS 10th and 12th admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2026, please visit the official website - nios.ac.in.

Also Read:

CBSE 10th, 12th private exam registration 2026 begins at cbseacademic.nic.in; know how to apply online