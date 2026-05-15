Inspector Avinash 2 Review: 90s Uttar Pradesh comes alive in Randeep Hooda's raw but formulaic cop drama

Movie Name: Inspector Avinash 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Director: Neerraj Pathak

Genre: Action crime-thriller

Powered by Randeep Hooda’s commanding performance and striking cinematography, this series expands the crime drama landscape of 1990s Uttar Pradesh. Despite weak writing and clichéd dialogues, its themes of personal struggle and police politics make it an entertaining massy drama.

There is no shortage of stories revolving around crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh within the Indian OTT space. Over the past few years, shows like Mirzapur and Paatal Lok have raised audience expectations to a certain level. Joining that line-up is director Neerraj Pathak’s Inspector Avinash Season 2. This season expands further on the backdrop established in the first season. Here, the aura of protagonist Avinash Mishra (Randeep Hooda) is felt even before his arrival, a police officer credited with over a hundred encounters and just as many controversies. Season 2 centres around the idea of how essential Inspector Avinash is to improving the justice system.

Inspector Avinash 2: The storyline

Season 2 begins right where the first season ended, but this time the canvas is much larger. The narrative stretches beyond the streets of Uttar Pradesh to Nepal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha. The story revolves around STF officer Avinash Mishra, who is not only battling criminals on the outside but is also facing departmental politics and the threat of suspension within the system. This time, he comes up against Sheikh’s (Amit Sial) arms cartel and the unhinged criminal Devikant Trivedi (Abhimanyu Singh).

However, the season’s biggest strength is its personal turn. When Avinash’s son Varun is accused of murdering a classmate, the story shifts from being a reaction-based police drama into an emotional narrative. This track shows how a policeman who delivers justice through bullets outside can become helpless when caught in the legal and moral chaos brewing inside his own home. The screenplay attempts to weave this personal tragedy into political conspiracies and gang wars, keeping viewers engaged even though several subplots make the story feel slightly overloaded at times.

Inspector Avinash 2: Performances

Randeep Hooda is the soul of this series. He breathes life into the character of Avinash Mishra, and his experience adds greater depth to the role. Because of his weathered physicality, Hooda does not play the character merely as a larger-than-life hero; he humanises him. The arrogance, concern, and suppressed tenderness toward his family visible on his face reveal different dimensions of his performance. It is Hooda’s capability that allows him to carry scenes through expressions alone, despite the shortcomings in dialogue writing.

Amit Sial, as always, brings a distinct energy to the screen with his intelligence. His presence as Sheikh constantly creates a sense of danger within the story. Abhimanyu Singh presents a disturbing madness in the role of Devikant. Rajniesh Duggall and Rajesh Khatar also deliver restrained performances within their limited scope. A pleasant surprise comes in the form of Urvashi Rautela. In the role of Poonam, she appears sincere in several emotional scenes, especially in the moment when she decides to leave home after her son’s arrest.

Inspector Avinash 2: Direction and technical aspects

Neerraj Pathak’s direction evokes the feel of old-school mass entertainment. Instead of turning the series into a restrained crime drama, he keeps it loud and dramatic. His focus lies more on creating atmosphere than on subtle detailing. On the technical front, cinematographer Chirantan Das delivers the strongest aspect of the show. He beautifully captures the dusty and violent environment of 1990s Uttar Pradesh. The aerial shots and wide compositions lend the story a sense of grandeur rarely seen in web series.

Editing has been handled by Archit D. Rastogi. He attempts to keep this long and complex story tight, though the script’s pacing issues result in repetition at several points. The background score and sound design are also commendable, adding depth during tense moments. Technically, the show is rich, but technical brilliance cannot always hide the flaws in the writing.

Inspector Avinash 2: Where does the series falter?

The biggest weakness of Inspector Avinash Season 2 is its writing. The dialogues often feel like the same tired lines heard repeatedly in North Indian crime films over the past two decades. Heavy statements about the system and the uniform may sound impactful, but they leave little lasting impression on the audience. The overcrowding of characters is another issue. With so many villains and subplots, the main narrative occasionally loses its sharpness.

Some action sequences, especially the Sachin Pahadi encounter, feel overly dramatic and chaotic. At times, it seems the show prioritises “swag” over realism. Additionally, the portrayal of female characters remains quite limited; they are either informers or pawns affected by the decisions of men. Certain flaws in dubbing and audio transitions also stand out, reducing the impact of a few scenes.

Inspector Avinash 2: The final verdict

Overall, Inspector Avinash Season 2 is a good option for viewers who enjoy desi-style police dramas. This is not a series that dives deep into philosophical debates between morality and law; instead, it is a story driven by pace and atmosphere. Randeep Hooda’s outstanding performance and Chirantan Das’ cinematography make the journey worth watching. Even though it lacks freshness and leans heavily on clichés, it knows how to entertain its target audience effectively. It is scattered and occasionally repetitive, but the brilliance of Hooda’s performance and the complexities of its crime world keep it from becoming boring. If you are fond of raw and violent stories set in North India, this season is unlikely to disappoint you.

3 out of 5 stars for Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash Season 2.

Also read: Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie Review: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor bring an emotional story of ageing and loneliness

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