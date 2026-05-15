Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Is it today or tomorrow? Note correct date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

New Delhi:

Vat Savitri Vrat is considered one of the important fasting rituals observed by married Hindu women for the long life, wellbeing and prosperity of their husbands. The vrat is linked deeply with the story of Savitri and Satyavan, where Savitri’s determination and devotion are believed to have brought her husband back from Yamraj himself.

The fast is observed on the Amavasya Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. According to the Drik Panchang, Vat Savitri Vrat in 2026 will be observed on May 16. The day is also expected to witness several rare astrological combinations, making the occasion even more spiritually significant for devotees.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 shubh muhurat

According to Panchang calculations, the Amavasya Tithi for Vat Savitri Vrat will begin at 5:11 am on May 16.

The tithi will end at 1:30 am after midnight on May 17.

Based on Udaya Tithi, the vrat will be observed on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 shubh sanyog

This year, several important and rare astrological combinations are expected to coincide with Vat Savitri Vrat.

Shani Jayanti

Shanishchari Amavasya

Venus and Jupiter conjunction in Gemini

Jyeshtha Amavasya

Darsh Amavasya

Saturday coincidence

Masik Karthigai

Astrologers consider these combinations especially auspicious from a spiritual and religious perspective.

Vat Savitri Vrat significance

Vat Savitri Vrat is observed with the intention of praying for a husband’s long life and happiness in married life.

According to traditional beliefs, observing the vrat with proper rituals may help bring peace, prosperity and stability into family life. The vrat is also seen as a symbol of dedication, emotional strength and family unity beyond just the husband-wife relationship.

Why is the banyan tree worshipped on Vat Savitri Vrat?

The banyan tree, also known as Vat Vriksha, holds special religious importance in Hindu traditions.

It is believed that Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Goddess Savitri reside within the tree. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Krishna also appeared on a banyan leaf at the end of pralaya.

The banyan tree is associated with longevity, stability and strength because of its long lifespan.

Poet Tulsidas had also referred to the banyan tree as “Teerthraj Ka Chhatra”.

Apart from religious beliefs, the tree is also valued from an environmental conservation perspective.

Vat Savitri Vrat puja vidhi

Devotees usually follow traditional rituals while observing the fast and worshipping the banyan tree.

Take a bath in the morning and observe a nirjal fast.

Place idols or symbolic representations of Savitri, Satyavan and Yamraj beneath the banyan tree. If this is not possible, devotees may worship mentally.

Offer water at the root of the tree and perform puja using flowers, incense and sweets.

Wrap raw thread around the banyan tree while performing parikrama at least seven times.

Listen to or read the story of Savitri and Satyavan.

Offer soaked gram, clothes and some money to mother-in-law and seek blessings.

Break the fast by consuming a banyan leaf or lemon water at the end of the rituals.

What to do on Vat Savitri Vrat

Apart from fasting and worship rituals, a few additional practices are also considered auspicious on this day.

Planting a banyan tree in a public place or park is considered highly auspicious.

Donating suhag items to a married woman in need is also believed to bring blessings.

Some people also keep banyan roots tied in a yellow cloth near them for positive benefits.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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