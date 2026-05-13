Vat Savitri Puja Samagri List 2026: Complete list of items needed for Vat Vrat puja

New Delhi:

Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most important fasting rituals observed by married Hindu women, especially in North India. Dedicated to Goddess Savitri and Lord Yama, the vrat is observed for the long life, health and well-being of one’s husband. In the year 2026, Vat Savitri Vrat will take place on May 16. During this day, women pay respect to the sacred banyan tree or Vat Vriksha by performing special rites while hearing the katha of Savitri-Satyavan.

Before commencing puja, devotees generally collect all the necessary puja samagri beforehand.

Vat Savitri Puja Samagri List 2026

Here is the complete list of items generally required for Vat Savitri puja:

Bamboo basket or puja thali

Roli and kumkum

Haldi (turmeric)

Akshat (rice)

Kalash filled with water

Gangajal

Incense sticks and camphor

Desi ghee diya

Cotton wicks

Flowers and garlands

Fruits and sweets

Soaked gram or black chana

Betel leaves and supari (betel nut)

Red or yellow sacred thread

Raw cotton thread for wrapping around the banyan tree

Banyan tree leaves or branches (if worshipping at home)

New clothes or chunari

Bindi, bangles and other suhag items

Coconut

Milk and curd

Seasonal offerings for prasad

Why do people worship the banyan tree?

The banyan tree possesses great spiritual significance in Hindu traditions, signifying longevity, power, and stability. During the ceremony, married women wrap holy threads on the banyan tree by offering prayers for the prolonged life of their husbands and the well-being of their family.

The vrat ceremony is linked to the mythological story of Savitri, who restored her husband Satyavan to life through devotion, intelligence, and perseverance.

Important rites carried out during Vat Savitri Vrat

Married women keeping the vrat often:

Get up early and perform abhishek

Dress up in auspicious clothes and suhag

Undertake nirjala or partial fasting

Adore the banyan tree

Read the Savitri-Satyavan katha

Make offerings of fruits, flowers, and prasad in the puja

Go on parikrama of the tree while wrapping the thread

In most parts of the world, women exchange good wishes and puja paraphernalia among themselves after the ceremony.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these facts)

Also read: When is Vat Savitri Vrat 2026? Date, puja timings, rituals and significance