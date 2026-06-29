Pakistan launches strikes along Afghan border, kills 35 civilians as fresh cross-border tensions erupt

Islamabad:

akistan's reported overnight airstrikes inside Afghanistan have triggered fresh controversy, with Afghan sources alleging that more than 35 civilians, including children and elderly people, were killed in multiple strikes carried out shortly after midnight. The operation came a day after militants attacked the Pakistan Rangers' regional headquarters in Karachi, an incident that Islamabad has blamed on militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan has maintained that the strikes targeted militant hideouts, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming that 29 militants were killed during the operation. However, Afghan sources have disputed Pakistan's version, alleging that residential areas were hit and that the victims were civilians rather than armed militants.

Afghan sources allege residential areas were targeted

According to Afghan accounts, Pakistan Air Force aircraft carried out strikes in the districts of Gyan in Paktika province, Chamkani in Paktia province and Marawara in Kunar province. Local reports claimed that houses and mosques were among the locations hit during the operation. Afghan officials and local residents alleged that the bombardment left over 100 people injured, with hospitals receiving a large number of casualties, including women, children and elderly civilians.

Claims emerge over alleged 'double-tap' strikes

Afghan sources further alleged that a second round of airstrikes took place shortly after the initial bombardment. According to these claims, villagers had rushed to rescue people trapped beneath collapsed buildings when another wave of strikes hit the same areas.

The alleged follow-up attack has been described by Afghan sources as a "double-tap" strike, with claims that rescuers and civilians attempting relief operations were also caught in the bombardment. Pakistan has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Survivors reject Pakistan's account

Eyewitnesses quoted by Afghan media rejected Islamabad's assertion that militant hideouts were targeted. One survivor said, "When the bombing started, there were no TTP militants or military personnel anywhere near this area. Pakistan is lying to the world to justify this slaughter. Every single person affected by this strike is an ordinary local citizen trying to survive."

Another injured resident from Chamkani claimed, "The airstrike flattened my neighbor Badshah Khan’s house. We ran to the rubble to pull out women and children buried underneath. Minutes later, the Pakistan military dropped another bomb right on top of our rescue crowd. Dozens died before my eyes." These claims have not been independently verified.

Pakistan says operation targeted militants

Pakistan has defended its cross-border operations as part of its campaign against Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups, accusing them of using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban administration to act against anti-Pakistan militant groups allegedly operating from Afghanistan. Kabul has consistently denied providing sanctuary to such organisations.

Border tensions continue to escalate

The latest incident is expected to further strain already tense ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two countries have witnessed repeated cross-border military action in recent months, with each side accusing the other of contributing to instability along the frontier. Despite several rounds of diplomatic engagement and international efforts aimed at reducing tensions, border-related violence has continued, raising concerns over regional security.

What did Pakistan say?

According to Attaullah Tarar, Sunday's operation specifically targeted hideouts and safe havens of the Pakistani Taliban operating close to the Afghan border. The TTP functions independently of Afghanistan's ruling Taliban government but maintains ideological and operational links with the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Kabul in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Pakistan has consistently accused the Afghan Taliban administration of allowing anti-Pakistan militant groups to use Afghan territory as a base for launching attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul has repeatedly rejected these allegations.

Fresh military action risks worsening bilateral ties

The latest attack is expected to add further strain to already fragile relations between Islamabad and Kabul. Less than three weeks ago, Pakistan had conducted airstrikes targeting what it claimed were militant positions inside Afghanistan. Those strikes ended a brief period of relative calm that had followed weeks of heightened military confrontation between the two neighbouring countries. Pakistan had earlier described the hostilities as an "open war", despite ongoing international diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

Months of cross-border conflict continue

The current escalation is part of a broader pattern of retaliatory military action witnessed over recent months. Since February, both countries have exchanged strikes across the border, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

The latest developments underline the failure of several rounds of internationally mediated peace efforts to secure a durable ceasefire. China had also hosted talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in April and later said both sides had agreed to avoid further escalation while exploring diplomatic solutions to their disputes. However, recurring militant attacks and cross-border operations have continued to undermine those efforts.

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