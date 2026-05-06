When is Vat Savitri Vrat 2026? Date, puja timings, rituals and significance

New Delhi:

Vat Savitri Vrat is observed every year on the new moon day of the month of Jyeshtha. This day also marks Shani Jayanti. On this day, married women observe a fast and worship the Vat or Banyan tree. By observing the Vat Savitri Vrat, the fasting women receive the blessing of eternal good fortune. According to religious beliefs, Savitri forced Yamraj, the god of death, to return the life of her husband Satyavan. That is why married women observe the Vat Savitri Vrat to pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. By worshipping the Banyan tree on the day of Vat Savitri Vrat, one receives the blessings of the Trinity along with Lord Yamraj.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Date and timings

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Timings

Amavasya Starts: 05:11 AM on May 16, 2026

Amavasya Ends: 01:30 AM on May 17, 2026

Most Hindu festivals fall on the same date in both the Amanta and Purnimanta lunar calendars. However, Vat Savitri Vrat is considered an exception. In North Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Haryana, the Purnimanta calendar is followed. Here, the vrat is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and several southern Indian states follow the Amanta calendar. In these regions, the vrat is observed 15 days later on Jyeshtha Purnima and is often called Vat Purnima Vrat.

Even though the dates differ, the legend and rituals associated with the vrat remain the same.

Vat Savitri vrat katha

According to Hindu mythology, Princess Savitri married Satyavan despite learning that he was destined to die within a year.When the day for his demise came, Lord Yama came to claim the soul of Satyavan. Following Him with devotion and knowledge, Savitri made Lord Yama grant her wishes, which ultimately led to Satyavan getting his life back.

Since then, married women fast on Vat Savitri Vrat to pray for a long life for their husbands and well-being in their families.

Importance of Vat Savitri Vrat

This vrat is symbolic of:

Devotion and commitment to your partner

Patience and faith in the Almighty

Pledging a long life for the husband and prosperity in the family

The Banyan tree or Vat Vriksha becomes sacred for the festival as it symbolises longevity.

Rituals of Vat Savitri Vrat

It is common that women fasting will get up early, take a holy bath and then wear traditional clothes, which are often red or yellow in colour.

These include:

Worshipping the banyan tree

Binding sacred threads around the tree trunk

Performing worship with flowers, fruits, and water

Hearing or reading the Vat Savitri Vrat Katha

Seeking blessings for marital bliss and the well-being of their families

Many women also keep a fast on this day.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these facts.

Also read: Apara Ekadashi 2026: When to observe the fast, May 12 or 13? Check correct date and time