TVK chief Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government in the state, two days after his party emerged as the single largest party but was short of a simple majority.

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Vijay himself won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

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Congress declares support to TVK

TVK has emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, just short of the majority mark. 118 is the majority mark to form the government.

While the Congress party has publicly announced its support to TVK, it was not immediately known who all have extended support to Vijay's party.

The Congress party, a long-time ally of the DMK, on Wednesday announced its support to actor-politician Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu and severed ties with the Dravidian major. The Congress, however, came up with a condition and asked the TVK to ensure that communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India are kept out of the alliance fold.

Vijay to take oath on May 7

Vijay is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning (May 7), with the ceremony scheduled between 10:00 am and 11:15 am, in accordance with an auspicious muhurat.

The swearing-in will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which has a seating capacity of around 5,000. Preparations are in full swing, with stadium authorities directed to complete all arrangements and hand over the venue by 6:00 am.

Security arrangements are also being put in place, with police overseeing the preparations for the high-profile event.

Vijay is expected to arrive at the stadium before 10:00 am and will take the oath of office during the time window designated by the Governor.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results

Vijay-led TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut and trounced the incumbent DMK led by Stalin, which finished with only 59 seats. The opposition AIADMK won 47 seats while its allies, the PMK obtained four and the BJP and AMMK clinched one seat each in the election, according to the data available on the Election Commission of India's website.

The DMK's other allies-- the IUML, CPI, CPI (M), and VCK won two seats each and the DMDK secured one.

The votes were taken up for counting on May 4 and the final tally was announced on Tuesday.

Also Read: Who is CV Shanmugam? The AIADMK leader at the center of alliance push with Vijay's TVK

Also Read: AIADMK to extend outside support to Vijay's TVK for Tamil Nadu government formation: Sources