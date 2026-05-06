Kangana Ranaut to star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; first poster, release date out

New Delhi:

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata have officially announced June 12, 2026, as the film’s theatrical release date. Along with the announcement, they also unveiled a new poster. Inspired by true events, the film takes a different route from typical action thrillers. Instead of focusing on guns and violence, the story unfolds inside a government hospital during one of the city’s darkest nights. While chaos gripped the streets, nearly 400 lives were protected inside Cama Hospital by the staff who refused to step away from their responsibilities.

Kangana Ranaut stars in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

The film sheds light on the hospital workers who stood strong under extreme pressure. Nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security guards and administrative staff all became part of an extraordinary effort to keep patients safe. At a time when fear had taken over the city, these ordinary people chose courage, compassion and responsibility. Rather than presenting larger-than-life heroes, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of people who quietly did what had to be done. Take a look:

What did Kangana Ranaut say about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata?

Reflecting on the project, Kangana Ranaut shared, “We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter—it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. *Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity - of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I’m excited for audiences to watch it on the big screen on 12th June.”

Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios also spoke about the film and said, “At Pen Studios, we’ve always believed that the spirit of the country lies in its people. Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata brings that out through a story of a vulnerable time and strong women. We trusted Manoj’s vision and Kangana’s performance to do justice to it, and we’re proud to present it on June 12.”

Writer-director Manoj Tapadia described the film as an emotional and human story beyond just terror and survival. "On June 12, audiences will witness a tense, emotional, and deeply human thriller. But at its core, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is about something much larger than terror—it is about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger. It tells the story of ordinary people, especially women, who made extraordinary life-and-death choices when it mattered most. For me, this film is about honouring the unsung heroes who remind us that true bravery often comes from the most unexpected places."

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Cast and crew

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

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